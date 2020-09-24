Michigan City's Giovani Laurent, Esau Haynes excited to compete after COVID-19 stoppage

MICHIGAN CITY — Esau Haynes has raised his level of play considerably since last season, and Giovani Laurent believes there is one big reason why.
"He remembers the plays! He remembers!" Laurent said with a laugh. "That's what he's been better at this year. He knows the plays, and he runs his (butt) off."
Laurent, a junior and Michigan City's starting quarterback, couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a dig at Haynes, who has emerged as his top target so far this season. The senior wide receiver hauled in 12 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns through the Wolves' first three games, but he and Laurent haven't been able to build on their fruitful connection.
Following a 21-13 road loss to Chesterton in Week 3, Michigan City shut down its football program for two weeks due to one of the team's coaches testing positive for COVID-19. The Wolves, who are 2-1, were scheduled to host Valparaiso in Week 4 before playing at Merrillville in Week 5.
After a 14-day quarantine, Michigan City returned to practice Monday and will face Lake Central in its home opener Friday at Ames Field. The Duneland Athletic Conference matchup will also serve as the Wolves' senior night.
"This year means a lot," Haynes said. "Last year, I feel like I should've been on varsity, but I didn't step up. This year, I'm on varsity, I'm getting the ball a lot and really showing what I can do. On senior night, I just want to make big plays."
Michigan City coach Phil Mason admitted that his team is a little rusty after its two-week layoff, and he hopes that it can get back in rhythm sooner rather than later. Two players he's counting on to lead the charge are Laurent and Haynes.
Over the summer, Mason said it was easy to tell that both athletes worked extremely hard on their own amid the coronavirus pandemic. When team gatherings finally resumed, Laurent and Haynes came back in even better shape than before the stoppage.
Mason also praised Laurent for his command of the team's offense, which is "night and day" compared to when Laurent assumed the starting role about midway through last season.
"He did what he had to do to grow and get stronger and just become the guy. He took it on his shoulders to become the quarterback," Mason said. "As a sophomore he kind of sat back like, 'I'll just wait my turn.' And then when it suddenly became his turn, he panicked a little bit. This year, he's prepared himself and done a great job."
Laurent is 31-of-56 passing for 484 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. His two picks were in the Wolves' last outing against Chesterton, and the junior is eager to put that defeat behind him.
"It sucked not playing football for two weeks, and those were basically our best two games against Valpo and Merrillville, so obviously we weren't the only ones sad about what happened," Laurent said. "But coming into this week, we know we're coming off a loss against a team that we should have beat, so we should have some fire in our eyes Friday so we can get a huge win."
Gallery: Merrillville at Michigan City football
