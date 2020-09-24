Michigan City's Giovani Laurent, Esau Haynes excited to compete after COVID-19 stoppage

Michigan City coach Phil Mason admitted that his team is a little rusty after its two-week layoff, and he hopes that it can get back in rhythm sooner rather than later. Two players he's counting on to lead the charge are Laurent and Haynes.

Over the summer, Mason said it was easy to tell that both athletes worked extremely hard on their own amid the coronavirus pandemic. When team gatherings finally resumed, Laurent and Haynes came back in even better shape than before the stoppage.

Mason also praised Laurent for his command of the team's offense, which is "night and day" compared to when Laurent assumed the starting role about midway through last season.

"He did what he had to do to grow and get stronger and just become the guy. He took it on his shoulders to become the quarterback," Mason said. "As a sophomore he kind of sat back like, 'I'll just wait my turn.' And then when it suddenly became his turn, he panicked a little bit. This year, he's prepared himself and done a great job."

Laurent is 31-of-56 passing for 484 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. His two picks were in the Wolves' last outing against Chesterton, and the junior is eager to put that defeat behind him.