Michigan City's Lia Thomas, LaPorte's Molly Menne shine at LaPorte County Invitational as prep sports competition returns

It took 142 days for the IHSAA to resume prep sports competition due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lia Thomas is grateful it wasn't longer.
"I'm very excited that things are going like they usually do," Thomas said. "I was nervous for a while that our season could be in jeopardy. It still could be I guess, but I'm happy to be here for now."
Michigan City's star senior, who is arguably the best girls golfer in the Region, took home the individual title at the LaPorte County Invitational held at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course on Monday. She finished with a score of 58, which was two under par for the par-60 course.
The highlight of Thomas' performance came when she eagled the 18th hole on the IHSAA's first day of fall competition.
"All I wanted to do was put it on the fairway and put it on the green and par out for an even 60," Thomas said. "I didn't even hit a good shot. I was nervous it was going to roll off, and then it (dropped). ... I've haven't shot a round under par before, so this is my first round ever under par."
Wolves junior Taylor Skibinski, who made it to the state finals last year alongside Thomas, also shined with a score of 67 to place second individually.
She said she had no issues social distancing while progressing through the course and thinks golf is the safest sport to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan City suspended team activities July 16 after one its athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and resumed workouts July 27.
"Our season didn't start until July 31, so we didn't have practice or anything, but I guess it was a little bit iffy," Skibinski said. " ... I feel like as long as we stay cautious we'll be fine."
LaPorte, Marquette and New Prairie were also present Monday, as the Cougars collected the team crown with a score of 328. Molly Menne led the way for the Slicers, who took home second place with a team score of 334.
The standout freshman shot a 79 to to finish fifth individually.
"I feel like I could have done a little better, but I'm really happy with it," Menne said. "I definitely took the (coronavirus pandemic) into consideration, but I'm glad we get to play."
UPDATE: LaPorte suspends activities in 3 sports due to positive COVID-19 tests; Hobart, Highland athletics unaffected by e-learning plans
LaPorte coach Libbie Gilliland was elated that Menne and the rest of her team was allowed to complete, especially considering the status of other programs at the school. Football, boys tennis and wrestling activities were suspended until "further notice" on Sunday night due to positive COVID-19 tests within the football and boys tennis programs, according to Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland.
"I was very thankful," Libbie Gilliland said. "It's been tough to keep kids here, but these girls are willing to work hard, and they're excited to have a season just as much as I am. To get that first match under our belt feels good."
Marquette only had three golfers to open its season, so it was the only program unable to obtain a team score. However, Blazers coach Bill Luegers said he was still proud of his athletes.
Senior Mary Kate Bobillo, Marquette's lone returner from last season, shot a 91, while freshmen Alexis Barr and Laura Kearney recorded a 116 and 118, respectively, in their first competitive rounds of golf.
"The girls enjoyed it. They were happy to be able to play," Luegers said. "Up until a few weeks ago we weren't sure if that was going to happen or not."
At the end of the invitational, Michigan City coach Drew White, who organized the event, congratulated all of the players and their coaches for a successful resumption of prep sports competition.
"We're used to starting off the (fall) season. ... We're used to leading things off," White said. "But it's strange to think that this was the first high school sports event in Northwest Indiana since March."
Gallery: Girls golf at LaPorte County Invitational
