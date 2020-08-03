Michigan City's Lia Thomas, LaPorte's Molly Menne shine at LaPorte County Invitational as prep sports competition returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took 142 days for the IHSAA to resume prep sports competition due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lia Thomas is grateful it wasn't longer.

"I'm very excited that things are going like they usually do," Thomas said. "I was nervous for a while that our season could be in jeopardy. It still could be I guess, but I'm happy to be here for now."

Michigan City's star senior, who is arguably the best girls golfer in the Region, took home the individual title at the LaPorte County Invitational held at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course on Monday. She finished with a score of 58, which was two under par for the par-60 course.

The highlight of Thomas' performance came when she eagled the 18th hole on the IHSAA's first day of fall competition.

"All I wanted to do was put it on the fairway and put it on the green and par out for an even 60," Thomas said. "I didn't even hit a good shot. I was nervous it was going to roll off, and then it (dropped). ... I've haven't shot a round under par before, so this is my first round ever under par."

Wolves junior Taylor Skibinski, who made it to the state finals last year alongside Thomas, also shined with a score of 67 to place second individually.