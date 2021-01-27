Michigan City's Trinity Thompson grabs 1,000th rebound, Katelyn Halfacre scores 1,000th point

It wasn't the outcome Trinity Thompson wanted.
Michigan City fell 85-40 at Crown Point on Monday night, but during that lopsided loss, the Wolves' star forward reached yet another milestone.
Thompson, who spent her freshman year at West Side before transferring to Michigan City, finished that game with 19 points and 15 rebounds to surpass 1,000 rebounds in her prep career. Competition was briefly stopped near the end of the first half so that the senior could be recognized for her latest feat.
"I didn't even know that I was hitting 1,000 (rebounds)," Thompson said. " ... I go into every game knowing that I have to attack the boards, and there's no way around that. As many times as I go up for the rebound, I just make sure to box out and battle hard."
Thompson, who was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and is an Indiana All-Star candidate this year, has posted a double-double in every game this season. She is averaging a 21.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, which includes a number of noteworthy performances.
One of Thompson's most impressive outings came in a 69-27 win at South Bend Riley on Jan. 23. The standout senior scored a career-high 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
"I didn't even realize (how many points I scored)," Thompson said. "The (program record) is 46, and so I told my mom after the game that if I knew I was that close, I would have tried to push it a little bit more. But, I still wanted to get my teammates involved anyways because I don't ever want them to feel like they aren't as important to the team as I am."
While Thompson poured in a career high, fellow senior Katelyn Halfacre also had a memorable game against South Bend Riley. The 5-foot-4 guard scored 13 points to eclipse 1,000 points in her prep career, joining Thompson who reached that plateau earlier this season.
Halfacre said it was a surreal feeling once she realized what she had done.
"My freshman year and during my first varsity start, I looked up and there was a 1,000-point banner in LaCrosse's gym," Halfacre said. "I looked up there and was like, 'Wow, 1,000 points.' I talked to (coach Mike) Megyese and was like, 'Is there anyway I can possible get there?' He told me that I could probably get it my senior year, so this has always been a goal of mine."
Since achieving that goal, Halfacre has honed in on a new one: Winning a sectional title.
The IHSAA girls basketball sectional pairings were released Sunday, and the Wolves will face either LaPorte or Plymouth in the semifinals of Class 4A Sectional 3 on Feb. 5 at Mishawaka.
Michigan City has lost in back-to-back sectional championship games, and Halfacre and Thompson are excited to take one last shot.
"Our sophomore year, we lost on a buzzer-beater (to Kankakee Valley). It was terrible," Halfacre said. "And then last year, we lost to our rival LaPorte in the sectional final. ... We're going to play our hearts out because I really want to make it to the regional.
"We've been so close to cutting down the nets."
Long time coming
Westville has paused its campaign multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, but despite coming off yet another long layoff, the team hasn't given up.
In the Blackhawks' first contest in over a month, they squeezed past Hobart for a 51-47 road victory Jan. 22.
"It was the greatest feeling in the world," Grace Weston said. "Hobart was a really great team win overall, and we really needed that after going such a long time without playing. I remember at halftime we were down eight (points), and coach (Grayce Roach) told us, 'You guys don't deserve to lose! ... You guys need to show everyone how hard you've been training and how hard you've been working!'"
Weston, a junior guard, took that message to heart. She scored a game-high 23 points against the Brickies, highlighted by a 15-of-18 performance at the charity of stripe.
"There were a lot of fouls that game, so I knew I was going to line," Weston said. "A lot of my (frontcourt teammates), like Ashley Hannon and Becca Benefield, their role was to get me the ball when Hobart started fouling at the end. I just had to knock down the free throws, and everyone had a lot of trust in me that game."
One day later, Westville followed up its hard-fought victory with with a 46-38 overtime home win against Washington Township. Benefield led the way with a team-high 15 points, while Loreli Mallon had nine points and Weston and Hannon each added eight points.
The Blackhawks will play at Hebron in their regular-season finale Saturday before facing the Hawks again Feb. 2 in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 34 at North Judson.
"That'll be good to experience their team personnel before we play them again (in the playoffs)," Weston said. "We gotta bring everything we have."
Conference champs
Crown Point and Andrean each clinched conference championships with perfect records in league play.
The Bulldogs claimed their third straight Duneland Athletic Conference title with their aforementioned home win over Michigan City on Monday. Star juniors Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard guided the team with 24 points and 20 points, respectively, to wrap up a 7-0 showing in the DAC.
The 59ers knocked off Kankakee Valley at home on Jan. 22 to win their first Northwest Crossroads Conference crown under coach Tony Scheub, who has been at helm for the last nine seasons. Andrean went 5-0 in the NCC.