Michigan City's Trinity Thompson grabs 1,000th rebound, Katelyn Halfacre scores 1,000th point

It wasn't the outcome Trinity Thompson wanted.

Michigan City fell 85-40 at Crown Point on Monday night, but during that lopsided loss, the Wolves' star forward reached yet another milestone.

Thompson, who spent her freshman year at West Side before transferring to Michigan City, finished that game with 19 points and 15 rebounds to surpass 1,000 rebounds in her prep career. Competition was briefly stopped near the end of the first half so that the senior could be recognized for her latest feat.

"I didn't even know that I was hitting 1,000 (rebounds)," Thompson said. " ... I go into every game knowing that I have to attack the boards, and there's no way around that. As many times as I go up for the rebound, I just make sure to box out and battle hard."

Thompson, who was named an Indiana Junior All-Star last season and is an Indiana All-Star candidate this year, has posted a double-double in every game this season. She is averaging a 21.8 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, which includes a number of noteworthy performances.

One of Thompson's most impressive outings came in a 69-27 win at South Bend Riley on Jan. 23. The standout senior scored a career-high 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.