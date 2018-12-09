MORGAN TWP. — If you happen to be at Valparaiso’s Thomas Jefferson Elementary School late one night, go check the gym.
You might just find Morgan Twp. junior Emmy Wells.
Heather Wells, Emmy’s mom, is a second-grade teacher at the school. When her daughter needs a late-night shooting session or a spot to train for softball, she’ll tag and unlock the doors so Emmy Wells can make the most of an empty facility with nobody watching.
“They just got a brand new gym, actually,” Emmy Wells said. “It’s really nice.”
A standout catcher on the Cherokees softball team who has already committed to play for Northern Iowa, Wells got asked by girls basketball coach Scott Adams to be a more selfish scorer as a junior. That meant Wells needed to become more comfortable and confident in her shooting stroke.
So into the gym she went.
“Coach told me I was being too selfless and needed to be more selfish with my shots,” Wells said. “Over the summer and after practice now even, I’ll stay and shoot here or go over there. I’ve just had to get it in my head that I need to score more and be aggressive.”
The results are already there. At just shy of nine points per game through 11, Wells has more than doubled her scoring output from a season ago all while still coming down with 5.8 rebounds, dishing out 1.8 assists and blocking 1.2 shots a night.
It’s been essentially what Adams asked of her.
“From last year to now I’d probably say she’s been the most improved for us,” Adams said. “Before the season and still today she’s coming in to work on her own and become more versatile for us on the wing.”
It’s the latter part of that comment that may be most striking. Morgan Twp. (7-4, 2-1) has three 6-footers in Wells, junior leading scorer Sahara Bee and sophomore Kassie Stanko. Adams likes playing them all at once but doesn’t need all three in the post.
As a result, Wells drifts out to the perimeter. She identifies as a guard despite the Cherokees roster designating her as a forward.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’ll go into the post if you need me to and use my height, but I’ve been working so hard on my shooting and dribbling that I feel like I’m a better guard now,” Wells said. “I’m just more comfortable there and think that’s where I’m able to be a better scorer either outside or driving into the lane.”
There’s not much cross training between softball and basketball but Wells said she loves both sports nearly the same.
She said she was a fine volleyball player but never quite felt the same passion for the sport as she does on the diamond or hardwood. She stopped playing volleyball after her freshman year to focus on softball and basketball.
Wells said her family likes to tease her that she’s more naturally talented at basketball than she is at softball. It wasn’t until she started devoting extra attention to hoops that the skill sets started to even up.
From a confidence standpoint, basketball is starting to catch up, too.
And the Cherokees are better because of it.
“She’s an impact player, and I think she’s realizing that,” Adams said. “It’s exciting because I think we’re starting to see the type of player she can be for us when she’s more selfish and confident in what she can do.”