PORTER TWP. — South Central wing Amber Wolf may have a new role with the addition of freshman Abbie Tomblin, but she's the same productive player.
The Satellites needed Wolf's smooth skill set on offense and defensive versatility as they yearned to erase last year's 9-13 record. With Wolf moving from a point center style of role to playing on the wing this year, she's tearing up the Porter County Conference. Wolf doesn't just do a little of everything, either — she leads the team in all five major statistical categories.
“She knows her size, but she also knows her role,” South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “She does it all.”
Wolf showed her importance again Tuesday with 13 points in the Satellites' 43-36 win over Morgan Township in the PCC Tournament quarterfinals at Boone Grove, helping South Central take back The Kup.
When South Central wanted a good start so it could play from in front, Wolf scored the game's first four points by powering through contact in the paint.
When Morgan Township cut the Satellites' lead to two on the first possession of the second half, Tomblin and Wolf each had a steal and a layup in quick succession to push the lead back up.
When Wolf stepped to the free-throw line with 1:17 remaining in the game and South Central up four, she knocked down a pair to keep Morgan Township at a distance.
Evidently, getting to play her preferred role helps.
“It's a lot different from last year, but I personally love it, because knowing that I have so many ball-handlers on my team, … it's easier for me to get more points and get better looks for my teammates,” Wolf said.
South Central led the entire first half after jumping out to its early lead. The Satellites' 1-3-1 zone flustered the Cherokees early, as Tomblin used her size and length at the top of the key to help trap on the wings. Morgan Township found its open shooters but didn't get any kind bounces.
Sahara Bee, who scored a game-high 16 points, helped shave the lead down to two midway through the second quarter as the Cherokees disrupted South Central with aggressive man-to-man defense. Just as the threat ratcheted up, however, the Satellites got 3-pointers from Delanie Gale and Tomblin to earn some breathing room.
“Even if we're up, we still have to keep chipping and furthering our lead,” Wolf said. “Because if not, Morgan's a great team, and they're gonna take it from us.”
Morgan Township strung together six straight points to end the first half and start the second, forcing another South Central response via the double steal-and-score from Tomblin and Wolf.
The Cherokees answered with a 10-2 run to tie the game early in the fourth quarter, but the Satellites answered for the umpteenth time with an 8-2 run of their own to re-take the lead.
They wouldn't relinquish it, as Tomblin grabbed a key defensive rebound with 31 seconds left to help seal the win. In a game South Central led for about 31 minutes, that same theme kept surfacing: Whenever Morgan Township threatened, the PCC-leading Satellites immediately wrested back control.
“We handle runs relatively well,” Bucher said. “We've talked about it several times this year. People are gonna go on runs. It's basketball. If they're not gonna go on a run, then we're gonna blow them out by 40 if we hit shots. We're ready for that.”
South Central's reward? A team photo with The Kup, a raucous postgame celebration in the locker room, and a date with Kouts in the tournament semifinals on Friday.