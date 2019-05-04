KOUTS — It was a rite of spring for Morgan Township, as it used its depth up and down the lineup to notch its fourth consecutive Porter County Conference title on Saturday at Kouts High School.
“Our seniors have never lost,” Morgan coach Susie Duzan said.
“We’ve never been beaten by a PCC school all four years,” said senior Kiersten Duzan, who ran a leg on the winning 3,200-meter relay. “... But really we give credit to the underclassmen because without them, we wouldn’t be able to do it all.”
Morgan won six events, but it picked up numerous seconds and thirds and had multiple finishers in most events. Morgan won the title with 162 points to runner-up Washington Township’s 104. Boone Grove was a close third with 103 points.
Morgan also got wins in the 1,600 by sophomore Emma Rakowski, the 400 and 1,600 relays, sophomore Emma Rastovski in the high jump and junior Ella Bormet in the shot put. Bormet took second in the discus as did Makenna Schnick in the 800, and Rastovski in the 100. Sydney Good was third in the 400 and Ella DePorta likewise in the 300 hurdles and Kylee Havlin in the 200.
“Distance is probably the strength of our team, but we really do have a lot of depth in our sprints as well so we’re just really fortunate right now,” coach Duzan said. “We’ve got big numbers on the team, and we’ve got a lot of talent on the team.”
Rakwoski said she just tried to run hard and not worry who was behind her. She got help from teammate Gracie Abbett, who wound up fourth.
“(Gracie) sets the pace mostly, and I try to follow her and try to stay with her,” Rakowski said. “The idea is for us to stay together most of the race, and we push each other to do our best.”
After LaCrosse’s Claire Garwood tossed a 34-feet, 2-inch throw in the finals of the shot, Morgan Bormet followed with a 37-9 to win the title. Garwood finished second.
“This was my best of this season, so I’m hoping to go further at sectional,” Bormet said.
Senior Ruth Stoner, who was fourth in the discus, said it was awesome four-year accomplishment for the seniors.
“Not a lot of teams have the opportunity to have good enough girls to do that and have good enough coaches, so it’s pretty exciting,” she said.
Mentally tough
South Central sophomore Adelaide Young Brust outlasted the field in the 3,200 run by being mentally tough. She won by just more than 11 seconds over Boone Grove freshman Kyra Flesvig.
“What I really try to do is break it down into several different runs,” she said. “Once I get to one mile, I know I can do another mile. And once I can do 800 more, I know I can do the final 800.”
Young Brust also placed second in the 1,600 to help the South Central finish fifth overall in the team standings with 70 points.
Emma Vandercar, a freshman, placed second in the 300 hurdles, and Lexy Wade took fourth in the 800 as did Maggie Thomas in the pole vault for South Central.
Washington Township flyer
Washington Township’s Olivia Martinez continued her winning ways, taking the 400 in a personal best 1 minute, 01.79 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16-1/2. She placed second in the 200 and helped the 400 relay finish second, as well.
Mental attitude award winner
Morgan Township’s Kiersten Duzan was the mental attitude award winner. She was on the winning 3,200 relay and also placed third in the 800. She’s the daughter of coach Susie Duzan.