MORGAN TWP. — Softball belongs to Emmy Wells.
Morgan Township’s junior catcher is driven by and for the sport and it’s paying off for the Cherokees.
“(When I was younger) it was just something that was mine, something I could just have for myself and pour everything I can into it, give it my heart and my soul to be the best I can be at it,” Wells said.
Softball is also a way for her to exercise one of her other interests: Helping younger players. Wells helped out with the Morgan Middle School team over the summer.
“I just love that my passion is a way has been a way for me to be able to give back to other people in our community,” she said. “I would love be a coach in the future. I think if I could help other girls love the game how I love the game, that would be one of my best accomplishments.”
At present, Wells is racking up accomplishments as the biggest bat in the middle of Morgan’s lineup. She’s hit home runs in three consecutive games against Winamac, Andrean and Wheeler already this season. She hit five as a sophomore.
But she doesn’t consider herself a “home run hitter,” more of a “power hitter.”
“If we get a couple girls on base, she’s the number four batter and she does a pretty good job of getting them in,” coach Bob Madden said. “For me, it takes a lot of the stress out of things because I can always count on her to drive some of those runs in if we can get the table set.”
Madden said Wells is equally valuable to his defense. Her ability to stop pitches in the dirt, in addition to a top-notch throwing arm, keeps the Cherokees in a lot of games.
Teams don’t do a lot of running with her behind the dish.
“Being the catcher, she’s back there running the show during practice and during games,” Madden said. “I always give a lot of respect to catchers. They don’t get as much credit as I think they should. The catcher is one of the hardest working people on the field. I really don’t think they get enough credit.”
That combination drew Division I college interest. She committed to the University of Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley Conference in the fall. Madden believes Wells can make an instant contribution at UNI.
But first the Cherokees (4-1) have a goal of making a deep playoff run. Last year’s season ended prematurely, in Morgan’s view, with a 3-2 loss to Washington Township in the sectional championship.
Wells said that game reminded the Cherokees that anyone can win on any given day.
“I think this is our year to do it,” Wells said. “We’ve got some big seniors that’ll help us do good things in the postseason and in the (Porter County Conference) tournament.”