Morgan Township's Tate Ivanyo using last season as fuel with in-home workouts

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Tate Ivanyo had quite the offseason routine to prepare for his senior season.

While the Morgan Township forward was stuck in his house during the early days of quarantine, he would often spend time in a converted workout room in his basement.

When Ivanyo would think about close games the Cherokees lost last year, it was another five reps on the bench press. When he would think about his opponents in the Porter County Conference, it was another set on the squat rack. Whatever frustration Ivanyo felt with being cooped up in the house, the weight room bore the brunt of it all.

“I put on about 10 to 12 pounds in the offseason,” Ivanyo said. “I’d get to the end of my workout and if doing another set or a few more reps could make me a better player, if it could help me outwork my competition, I’d keep going.”

Ivanyo is locked in for the start of the 2020-21 season, whenever that might actually come for Morgan Township. Like many teams in the area, the Cherokees have dealt with starts and stops to the season. Their opener has been pushed to next Thursday against Kankakee Valley and they’ll play three games in five days to start. While Ivanyo was able to get some practice time in on Wednesday, half of his teammates are currently stuck at home due to contact tracing.