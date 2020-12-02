 Skip to main content
Morgan Township's Tate Ivanyo using last season as fuel with in-home workouts
BOYS BASKETBALL | PCC PREVIEW

Morgan Township's Tate Ivanyo using last season as fuel with in-home workouts

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Tate Ivanyo had quite the offseason routine to prepare for his senior season.

While the Morgan Township forward was stuck in his house during the early days of quarantine, he would often spend time in a converted workout room in his basement.

When Ivanyo would think about close games the Cherokees lost last year, it was another five reps on the bench press. When he would think about his opponents in the Porter County Conference, it was another set on the squat rack. Whatever frustration Ivanyo felt with being cooped up in the house, the weight room bore the brunt of it all.

“I put on about 10 to 12 pounds in the offseason,” Ivanyo said. “I’d get to the end of my workout and if doing another set or a few more reps could make me a better player, if it could help me outwork my competition, I’d keep going.”

Ivanyo is locked in for the start of the 2020-21 season, whenever that might actually come for Morgan Township. Like many teams in the area, the Cherokees have dealt with starts and stops to the season. Their opener has been pushed to next Thursday against Kankakee Valley and they’ll play three games in five days to start. While Ivanyo was able to get some practice time in on Wednesday, half of his teammates are currently stuck at home due to contact tracing.

“It’s really about us all being smart right now,” Ivanyo said. “We need to limit (social interaction) a little bit right now. We’re not doing a whole lot because we want to get this season going. We’re excited for the chance to compete this year.”

The Cherokees will be taking the floor under first-year coach Kevin Krieger. Krieger isn’t exactly a stranger to the Morgan Township sidelines, having coached the girls program from 2007-17.

“I missed the relationships that you develop through basketball,” Krieger said. “I’ve had a lot of these boys in class and I like them all. I thought that I could play a good role in developing them a little bit.”

The first step comes with Ivanyo, who Krieger isn’t shy to say that he “wishes he was a junior.” The two have taken a liking to one another and where Ivanyo sees new offensive and defensive systems that he needs to learn, Krieger sees a willing pupil who will become the benchmark for the rest of the program.

“He’s a great kid,” Krieger said. “He’s all-around respected by everyone in the program and he’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve seen. He sets a great example for the rest of the players and he’s incredibly unselfish.”

Ivanyo averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds last season while making the All-PCC team. The individual accolades are fine, but Ivanyo is more concerned with team success this season. The Cherokees finished with an 11-13 record last season and finished below .500 in conference play. All that work in the weight room was about improving those numbers.

“We want to finish the fourth quarter,” Ivanyo said. “We had games last year where we would struggle to close things out. Communication is another thing that we want to work on. We have goals this season and we’re all working toward them.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

