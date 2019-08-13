Emily Rastovski was born into the Purdue family.
Now, the Morgan Township junior volleyball player is about to become a full-fledged member.
Rastovski committed to the Boilermakers this week, following in the footsteps of her father David, who played football at Purdue in 1978-79. The 6-foot outside hitter gave her verbal commitment over the phone to legendary Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell on Monday.
“It’s been my dream my whole life,” Rastovski said. “I’ve been a Purdue fan since I was born with my dad playing football there. I’m so excited at the opportunity to play for Purdue.”
Rastovski, who led the Cherokees to a 31-3 record with 390 kills and 109 total blocks last season, chose Purdue over offers from Northwestern and Notre Dame. Rastovski will join Valparaiso product Emma Terwilliger on Purdue’s roster in the fall of 2021 when Terwilliger is entering her senior year. Rastovski is the second Morgan Twp. volleyball player to go Division I under coach Amy Bolen, joining 2017 graduate Kia Holder (Ball State).
“There are a lot of similarities between Emily and Kia,” Bolen said. “They work like crazy and they never take anything for granted. Emily is super coachable and she’s just such a sponge for everything that comes her way.”
Rastovski took an official visit to Purdue earlier this summer and received a scholarship offer from Shondell. The junior took some time before she made her decision and even that didn’t come until after Rastovski made a phone call to Shondell this week with a laundry list of questions.
“I went through everything in my mind and then I called back (on Monday) and told him I was coming,” Rastovski said. “I played a little bit of club two years ago and then last year when all these college coaches started coming around, it felt like this could really happen.”
Now with her college decision out of the way, Rastovski is eager to get back to work with the Cherokees. Morgan Twp. is once again expected to be loaded this season with seven seniors on the roster, including middle hitter Sahara Bee and libero Morgan Barnette.
“Having (a Division I player on the roster) makes the rest of the team really step up,” Bolen said. “When we had Kia, the bullseye was on our back every night. It will be the same with Emily and that makes the rest of the team wanted to prove something.”