Morton hires Ryan Sosnowski as interim athletic director ahead of final year before consolidation

Even though it's only a one-year gig, Ryan Sosnowski is still pretty excited about his new job.
The 2012 Clark graduate has been promoted from assistant athletic director to interim athletic director at Morton for the 2020-21 school year, which is the last year before the School City of Hammond consolidates. Sosnowski will replace former Governors athletic and boys basketball coach Chad Pio, who resigned from both positions in May.
"I'm a Hammond guy, I love our Hammond kids and I would do anything for our kids," said Sosnowski, who has been the assistant athletic director at Morton for the last two years. "Our kids are the greatest. I love going to work every day. It's just awesome."
Gavit, Clark and Hammond will all close after the upcoming school year, leaving two traditional public high schools in Hammond. Morton will remain, while the new high school, Hammond Central, is being built behind the current Hammond High School.
Former Morton football coach Sean Kinsey, who is the dean of students at Hammond, will return to Morton as its new athletic director after the consolidation. Clark athletic director Chris Moore will be the athletic director at Hammond Central.
Sosnowski, who was hired in June, said he would be thrilled to continue his career at either school. For now, his main goal is to make the 2020-21 school year as enjoyable as possible at Morton. Even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sosnowski vowed to give his students-athletes his best effort.
"We've got our challenges, but our district is fantastic," said Sosnowski, who was the Governors junior varsity baseball coach in 2019. "When it comes to giving information and things like that, we just have some fantastic district administrators that really help everything stay together."
Kinsey had the chance to work alongside Sosnowski at Morton and commended him for his enthusiasm as he prepares for the final year before consolidation.
"He's a young teacher who sees it as an opportunity," Kinsey said. "He's a Hammond guy, and I think he's definitely trying hard in his role right now to keep everything afloat amidst everything that's going on."
Gallery: 4A football sectional first round: Hobart vs. Morton
