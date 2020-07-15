Morton hires Ryan Sosnowski as interim athletic director ahead of final year before consolidation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though it's only a one-year gig, Ryan Sosnowski is still pretty excited about his new job.

The 2012 Clark graduate has been promoted from assistant athletic director to interim athletic director at Morton for the 2020-21 school year, which is the last year before the School City of Hammond consolidates. Sosnowski will replace former Governors athletic and boys basketball coach Chad Pio, who resigned from both positions in May.

"I'm a Hammond guy, I love our Hammond kids and I would do anything for our kids," said Sosnowski, who has been the assistant athletic director at Morton for the last two years. "Our kids are the greatest. I love going to work every day. It's just awesome."

Gavit, Clark and Hammond will all close after the upcoming school year, leaving two traditional public high schools in Hammond. Morton will remain, while the new high school, Hammond Central, is being built behind the current Hammond High School.

Former Morton football coach Sean Kinsey, who is the dean of students at Hammond, will return to Morton as its new athletic director after the consolidation. Clark athletic director Chris Moore will be the athletic director at Hammond Central.