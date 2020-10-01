Morton seniors Justin Lee, Lamayne Braswell grateful to begin final season

Fellow senior Lamayne Braswell was also caught off guard. The 5-9, 140-pound wide receiver and defensive back found out while he was relaxing at home.

"I was laying down in the room, and my brother came down there and was like, 'You know y'all season is back?'" Braswell said. "He told me to check my phone and check Facebook, and when I looked and started seeing that we're back, I got excited."

Braswell and Lee have been catalysts at Morton throughout their prep careers, and Mishler said he will rely on both seniors' experience to help guide the team through an abbreviated season.

Last year, Lee recorded five tackles and 0.5 sacks. Braswell spent most of his team at running back and totaled 35 carries for 291 yards and seven touchdowns.

"Those are two guys who have had substantial playing time, especially Justin Lee. He's a four-year starter," Mishler said. "Right now, we need that senior leadership. ... For us, that's a huge deal as we're trying to quickly go through everything and install the basics."

Morton started practice Sept. 18, and roughly 40 players have rejoined the program. Mishler admitted that it's been challenging to get his team back up to speed, and the Governors will have to do so without five key athletes (now seniors) from last year.