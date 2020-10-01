Morton seniors Justin Lee, Lamayne Braswell grateful to begin final season

HAMMOND — Justin Lee had already accepted that his senior football season wouldn't happen.
The School City of Hammond, which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lee, a two-time team captain for the Governors, was devastated that he wouldn't be able to take the field this fall.
What made it even harder was seeing his friends around the Region play, while he was forced to turn in his helmet and pads before even wearing them in a game.
"When I heard the season was canceled, I cried. I shed too many tears over that," Lee said "But when they brought it back, that was probably one of the best moments of my life."
In an unexpected decision, the School City of Hammond voted to reinstate fall contact sports Sept. 15. Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller stated that he hadn't seen "a large number of any (outbreaks)," which factored into the school board's reversal.
Morton will host Hammond in its season opener Saturday in Week 7.
Lee was working at D.A.’s Deli and Dining in Calumet City, Illinois, when he received the news. The 6-foot, 230-pound left tackle and defensive end almost couldn't believe it.
"Coach Mac (Mishler) texted me," Lee said. "I was in there cleaning, and then I checked my phone. He said, 'The season is back.' I dropped everything. I told them I had to go."
Fellow senior Lamayne Braswell was also caught off guard. The 5-9, 140-pound wide receiver and defensive back found out while he was relaxing at home.
"I was laying down in the room, and my brother came down there and was like, 'You know y'all season is back?'" Braswell said. "He told me to check my phone and check Facebook, and when I looked and started seeing that we're back, I got excited."
Braswell and Lee have been catalysts at Morton throughout their prep careers, and Mishler said he will rely on both seniors' experience to help guide the team through an abbreviated season.
Last year, Lee recorded five tackles and 0.5 sacks. Braswell spent most of his team at running back and totaled 35 carries for 291 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Those are two guys who have had substantial playing time, especially Justin Lee. He's a four-year starter," Mishler said. "Right now, we need that senior leadership. ... For us, that's a huge deal as we're trying to quickly go through everything and install the basics."
Morton started practice Sept. 18, and roughly 40 players have rejoined the program. Mishler admitted that it's been challenging to get his team back up to speed, and the Governors will have to do so without five key athletes (now seniors) from last year.
Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson and Bowling Green recruit Dierre Kelly transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January, and both players cited that their moves were family-related.
Ball State commit Phil Gunn, star wide receiver Marcus Hardy and dual-threat quarterback Paris Hewlett also headed to Merrillville, following the School City of Hammond's cancellation of fall contact sports.
Although the Governors look much different than last season, Mishler said he's just grateful that the Hammond schools' seniors won't be left without a proper sendoff.
"I'm really glad the (school) board decided to change their mind and to give these kids the opportunity," Mishler said. "This is for them."
Lee and Braswell hope to continue their careers in college, but whether that chance comes or not, they plan to make the most of their last ride at Morton.
In addition to Saturday's home game against Hammond, the Governors will host Clark in Week 8 before finishing the regular season at Gavit in Week 9.
The 48th annual IHSAA state football tournament is slated to begin Oct. 23.
"This is everything because you never know," Braswell said. "This may be your last time playing football. Nothing is promised."
