Morton star lineman Phil Gunn verbally commits to Ball State

But beyond excelling on the gridiron, Mishler believes Gunn’s commitment to his academics also helped him garner the attention of the Cardinals’ coaching staff.

“He’s just an extremely high-character kid,” Mishler said. “He’s not just an athlete. He’s a student-athlete. He takes the classroom very seriously. I think one of the things that often gets forgotten in the recruiting game is that you have to have the grades — first and foremost. If you don’t have the grades, people can’t recruit you, and they can’t technically give you an offer.”

Gunn said he is thrilled to have his college decision sewn up and has his eyes set on a memorable senior season at Morton, especially considering that the Governors’ school is set to undergo major changes in the future. The 2020 season will be the team’s last campaign before the School City of Hammond consolidates. Clark and Gavit will be shut down after the 2020-21 school year and the students who were set to go there will either attend Morton or a new high school being built behind the current Hammond High building.

After the merge, the remaining two high schools will also receive new names, mascots and colors.