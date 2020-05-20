Chad Pio resigns as Morton AD, basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chad Pio resigned his position as athletic director, boys basketball coach and physical education teacher at Morton on Monday.

He said the uncertainty with the School City of Hammond was part of his reason for leaving.

“After next year, none of us knew what our jobs were going to be with the consolidating of schools. We're pretty much all going to have to reapply,” Pio said. “Jobs weren’t guaranteed. I decided that I didn’t want to go through that process and that now was the time to pull the trigger.”

The district’s four high schools will merge into two in the fall of 2021. Morton will absorb most of Gavit’s students and some faculty.

Pio, a 1997 Portage High School graduate, accepted a position with Maconaquah school corporation in Bunker Hill. He will be an assistant girls basketball coach at Maconaquah.

“My wife (Jera) is ready to move back out into the country,” Pio said. “She grew up not in the city, more in the country. All that just kind of factored into making our decision.”