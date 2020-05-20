You are the owner of this article.
Chad Pio resigns as Morton AD, basketball coach
breaking top story urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL

Chad Pio resigns as Morton AD, basketball coach

Chad Pio resigned his position as athletic director, boys basketball coach and physical education teacher at Morton on Monday.

He said the uncertainty with the School City of Hammond was part of his reason for leaving.

“After next year, none of us knew what our jobs were going to be with the consolidating of schools. We're pretty much all going to have to reapply,” Pio said. “Jobs weren’t guaranteed. I decided that I didn’t want to go through that process and that now was the time to pull the trigger.”

The district’s four high schools will merge into two in the fall of 2021. Morton will absorb most of Gavit’s students and some faculty.

Pio, a 1997 Portage High School graduate, accepted a position with Maconaquah school corporation in Bunker Hill. He will be an assistant girls basketball coach at Maconaquah.

“My wife (Jera) is ready to move back out into the country,” Pio said. “She grew up not in the city, more in the country. All that just kind of factored into making our decision.”

Jera Pio was a math teacher at Morton.

Chad Pio will serve out the remainder of his contract, he said, which ends in June. He hadn’t spoken with anyone in the School City of Hammond about his replacement at either position.

He told the boys basketball team Monday.

“They were pretty quiet,” Pio said. “Ladaion Barnes, my sophomore and one of my leaders, he was upset. But we talked a little further and he told me that he understood why I was doing it.”

Pio was 11-37 in two years coaching the Governors. He took over before the 2018-19 season. He’d previously coached Moore Haven High School in Florida to an 18-34 record in three seasons. He also coached in Arizona and at Florida Gulf Coast University.

