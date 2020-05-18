Munster baseball coach Bob Shinkan battles breast cancer amid coronavirus pandemic

"There was a good chance that we could have done some damage in the tournaments and stuff, and it was very disappointing when COVID-19 struck," Shinkan said. "It just kind of took their baseball season away from them. But what are you going to do?"

Munster had eight seniors on this year's roster, including Iowa Western Community College commit Will Melby. The standout catcher and pitcher said it was an honor to play for Shinkan, especially considering what he means to the Munster community.

"He was my babysitter when I was growing up, he lived right down the street from me and he was such a big part of my life," Melby said. "When I heard that he had cancer, it really hurt me. ... He's always there for everybody, and he really deserves to get back out on the field."

Shinkan even coached Melby's father, Bill, in high school, and those aren't the only full-circle moments he's experienced in his career.

Whiting baseball coach Adam Musielak fondly remembers facing Shinkan's teams as a prep athlete. The 2008 Highland graduate said it's been remarkable to see Shinkan coach for as long as he has and thanked the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame inductee for always offering up advice.