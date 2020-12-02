Munster delays start of boys basketball season due to COVID-19

MUNSTER — Munster has halted its boys basketball campaign before it could even start.

Mustangs athletic director Ira Zimmer confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that his school's program is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the team will miss at least its first four games of the season.

"The situation is so fluid now," Zimmer said. "You never know if your opponent or you or whoever is going to unfortunately have this come up."

Munster was supposed to host Hammond on Friday in both programs' season opener. The team then was slated to play at Morton and EC Central on Saturday and Dec. 11, respectively, before hosting Bishop Noll on Dec. 16. All of those contests have been postponed but makeup dates have not been set, according to Zimmer.

"If everything is fine from this point on, we'll play our (first) game Friday, Dec. 18 (at home) against Crown Point," Zimmer said.

Including the Mustangs, at least nine of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.