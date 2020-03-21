You are the owner of this article.
Munster's Sara Zabrecky is the 2020 Times Player of the Year
Munster's Sara Zabrecky is the 2020 Times Player of the Year

Lake Central at Munster girls basketball (POY)

Munster senior guard Sara Zabrecky was selected as the 2020 Times Player of the Year. The St. John's commit led the Mustangs to a program-record 22 wins and their first sectional title since 2010.

Sara Zabrecky lives by one simple motto.

“Everything happens for a reason.”

The five-word phrase is inked in cursive on her left forearm and serves as a permanent reminder to welcome the ups and downs that will inevitably come her way.

“Whenever anything happens, bad or good, I just keep saying it,” said Zabrecky, who got the tattoo prior to her senior season. “I just keep pushing.”

That outlook has helped her stay grounded, but it doesn’t mean that Zabrecky is apathetic toward the circumstances she finds herself in — and certainly not when she's on the court.

Munster’s senior guard cares deeply about the game she plays and will only accept “everything happens for a reason” after she’s given it her all to sway things in her favor.

It’s the reason why she expressed so much joy after the Mustangs defeated her former school, Lake Central, for their first sectional title in a decade, and also explains how she kept her head up following Munster’s one-point, season-ending loss to LaPorte in the regional semifinals.

Zabrecky, who is the 2020 Times Player of the Year, embraces success just as much as failure. When she breaks through, she knows she worked for it. And when she comes up short, it just means she has to work harder.

“I just want to be looked at as the girl who never gave up,” Zabrecky said. “Even when we had some bumps in the road with our team, we had no time to give into that. We had to keep pushing. So, I always had to be that person full of energy, even at 6 a.m. practices.”

Her unrelenting attitude helped her emerge as the Mustangs’ undisputed leader throughout an unforgettable campaign. Munster opened its season on a 12-game winning streak, set a program record with 22 victories, clinched its first Northwest Crossroads Conference title in 11 years and claimed its first sectional crown since 2010.

Along the way, Zabrecky put together the best season of her prep career and one of the top individual campaigns in school history. The senior averaged a team-high 17.5 points, 2.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 37% from behind the arc and 82% at the free-throw line.

Times Player of the Year Sara Zabrecky of Munster, right, led her team in scoring, steals and blocks.

She also broke the Mustangs’ single-season records for points (491), field goals (166), free throws (105) and charges drawn (14). Zabrecky, who stands 5-foot-8, even notched a team-high 17 blocks, but her trainer, Greg Jones II, wasn’t surprised.

He has been working with the standout guard for a few years and said the main thing he focused on with Zabrecky, especially ahead of her senior season, was her mental fortitude on and off of the court. 

Zabrecky transferred from Lake Central, where she spent her first three prep campaigns, and came to Munster for her last year of high school. Jones knew the move wouldn’t be easy, but he gave her a lot of credit for finding her footing quickly.

“Coming into Munster, it was like the fear of the unknown,” Jones said. “She really didn’t know the majority of the kids. Sure, she had a cousin (Emily Zabrecky) there. … But it was a whole different ball game. I think only a kid like Sara can adapt in a situation like that, and it seemed like she hit the ground running. That starts with the mental approach that she’s taken over the last three years and just maturing and being a better leader overall.”

Zabrecky said she appreciates Jones because he doesn’t sugarcoat anything and forces her to look deeper within herself. He warned her that there would be naysayers about her decision to transfer, and when the time came to silence them, she did.

In the Class 4A Lake Central Sectional final, Zabrecky was booed every time she touched the ball against the host Indians. But throughout the back-and-forth contest, she never looked rattled. The senior scored 11 points, including three pivotal 3-pointers, and had the opportunity to take the potential game-winning shot. However, she opted to rely on her teammates instead, and it was junior forward Holly Kaim who secured the Mustangs' dramatic 46-44 win with a last-second layup.

4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster (POY)

Munster's Sara Zabrecky takes the first cut from the net after winning the Class 4A Lake Central Sectional championship. Pictured is her tattoo and motto, "Everything happens for a reason."

“You can’t put a number on that kind of thing,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “She cheered for everyone, she was happy for everyone on the floor and she had that drive to win. When things got tough, she was the kind of player to pull everyone together, and say, ‘We can do this. We got this.’”

Zabrecky will team up with former Region stars Emma and Sophia Nolan in New York and continue her career at St. John’s. The Marquette graduates were the 2019 Times Co-Players of the Year, and Red Storm coach Joe Tartamella said he became interested in Zabrecky partly due to his recruitment of the Nolan twins.

He remembers Zabrecky being hounded by defenders while playing on the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League circuit last summer and believes the toughness she displayed bodes well for her career at the next level.

“She would get beat up pretty good because people would just face-guard her or double-team her, and I think she really handled herself well,” Tartamella said. “From that standpoint, watching all of the things that make up who she is, it really stood out. Obviously, she wants to win and will be an extremely hard worker.”

Zabrecky is excited for her future and said she wouldn’t change anything about her prep career and especially where it ended. In one season, she built tight bonds with all of her fellow Mustangs and is extremely proud of the mark this year's group left on the program.

“I loved it,” said Zabrecky, who scored 1,066 points in her high school career. “I would do it all over again. The girls were amazing. I developed a great relationship with every single one of the coaches and the players. I wish we could do it again and go a little further.

“But, everything happens for a reason.”

