Munster's Sara Zabrecky is the 2020 Times Player of the Year

“You can’t put a number on that kind of thing,” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “She cheered for everyone, she was happy for everyone on the floor and she had that drive to win. When things got tough, she was the kind of player to pull everyone together, and say, ‘We can do this. We got this.’”

Zabrecky will team up with former Region stars Emma and Sophia Nolan in New York and continue her career at St. John’s. The Marquette graduates were the 2019 Times Co-Players of the Year, and Red Storm coach Joe Tartamella said he became interested in Zabrecky partly due to his recruitment of the Nolan twins.

He remembers Zabrecky being hounded by defenders while playing on the Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League circuit last summer and believes the toughness she displayed bodes well for her career at the next level.

“She would get beat up pretty good because people would just face-guard her or double-team her, and I think she really handled herself well,” Tartamella said. “From that standpoint, watching all of the things that make up who she is, it really stood out. Obviously, she wants to win and will be an extremely hard worker.”