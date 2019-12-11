{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Kyle Adams has spent much of the last year leaving his mark wherever he’s gone.

There are the numerous records that the Munster senior has set in his own pool. There’s the state championship he won last February when he beat his competition by a full second in the 100-yard breaststroke. There’s the signature he left on his National Letter of Intent when he signed with Iowa last month.

Adams’ most recent mark is probably one that he’d rather not have. A gash that runs from the side of his forehead, over his right eyebrow and down to his eyelid.

“I wish I had a cool story or something,” Adams said. “I want to make something up that sounds good, but the truth is I was sliding around at home in my socks and I fell and hit my head.”

While Adams might not be very adept at walking on dry land, he’s a force in the water. He captured the state title in the 100 breaststroke in 54.08 seconds last year, defeating Fort Wayne Carroll’s Jack McCurdy (55.19) by 1.11 seconds. Three of the top five finishers from that race graduated after last season, leaving Adams as the clear favorite to repeat in Indianapolis next February. That’s not his only goal, however.

“I really want to get the state record,” Adams said of chasing Chandler Bray of Avon's 2016 time of 52.65. “It is one of my top goals for the season.”

Another goal that Adams has in mind is helping to lead the 200 medley relay to a state title. Teaming up with USC commit Holden Raffin as well as Grant Afman and Fenry Zhou, the Seahorses took second place to Carmel by 1.47 seconds.

“I think we have the best relay team in the state,” Adams said. “We’re looking forward to having another shot at that one.”

While Adams has plenty of familiarity with his teammates this season, he’s had to spend time getting to know a new coach. Former coach Mat Pavlovich took over at Chesterton earlier this year, leading to Tina Schmidt-McNulty returning to her alma mater for the chance to lead the Seahorses.

“This has been a lot of fun so far,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “I have a lot of expectations, high expectations, for these guys. I’m leaning hard on them. Right now, the job is for me to find their talent, then it’s up to them. I can’t swim for them. My swim career is done. My job now is to coach them.” Adams has responded well to the coaching thus far, particularly when it comes to a lot of the dry land techniques that Schmidt-McNulty is implementing. The senior is worrying far more about weight training and nutrition than he ever has before, and it is all being done with perhaps the biggest mark waiting for him after the season: the Olympic rings. Adams qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials along with Raffin earlier this year at the NCSA Junior Nationals and the pair will compete in Omaha, Nebraska, next June.

“I don’t really think of it as a big deal yet,” Adams said. “My family was always really supportive of me and said that I could get there. It’s a pretty cool thing when I think about it."

