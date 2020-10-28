Back from injury, Auburn commit Sarah Morton’s journey keeps going with Munster

MUNSTER — Sarah Morton has come a long way in the last year and she showcased her journey with a match for the ages last Saturday night.

The Munster junior libero delivered a career-high 41 digs in Saturday’s Class 4A regional title match against Crown Point and helped lead the Mustangs to their first regional championship since 2013.

That Morton was able to shine on the regional stage, just one year removed from mostly being relegated to an emotional cheerleader on the sidelines, made the victory sweeter.

“I’ve been in this for a long time,” Morton said. “Just going through regionals, to watching my older sister (Linda) play over the years. We finally made it. There was a lot of emotion.”

Morton burst on the scene as a freshman, leading the Mustangs in digs (357) and being third on the team in aces (50). Munster’s season ended to Penn in a disappointing regional loss which gave fuel for Morton and her teammates to improve.

A member of the USA Volleyball pipeline, Morton was in Florida in the summer of 2019 when another player collided with her knee. Born with a bone spur, the collision pushed the spur into Morton’s meniscus, requiring surgery. She ended up missing the bulk of her sophomore season.