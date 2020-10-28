Back from injury, Auburn commit Sarah Morton’s journey keeps going with Munster

MUNSTER — Sarah Morton has come a long way in the last year and she showcased her journey with a match for the ages last Saturday night.
The Munster junior libero delivered a career-high 41 digs in Saturday’s Class 4A regional title match against Crown Point and helped lead the Mustangs to their first regional championship since 2013.
That Morton was able to shine on the regional stage, just one year removed from mostly being relegated to an emotional cheerleader on the sidelines, made the victory sweeter.
“I’ve been in this for a long time,” Morton said. “Just going through regionals, to watching my older sister (Linda) play over the years. We finally made it. There was a lot of emotion.”
Morton burst on the scene as a freshman, leading the Mustangs in digs (357) and being third on the team in aces (50). Munster’s season ended to Penn in a disappointing regional loss which gave fuel for Morton and her teammates to improve.
A member of the USA Volleyball pipeline, Morton was in Florida in the summer of 2019 when another player collided with her knee. Born with a bone spur, the collision pushed the spur into Morton’s meniscus, requiring surgery. She ended up missing the bulk of her sophomore season.
“They shaved off the bone and I came back sooner than I probably should’ve,” Morton said. “Coach (Brett Boden) put me in to serve for the sectional championship and then I got three rotations in the regional match. It was hard. I just wanted to run out there and be with my team on the floor, but physically I couldn’t. I just tried to encourage them emotionally and with my voice.”
Morton was fully recovered by the winter when she received an invitation to an elite USA Volleyball camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The camp changed her life.
“There were only 50 girls there and in the libero position, we only had four,” Morton said. “That I was even invited was mind blowing to me. They invited some coaches from there and I just clicked with one of the coaches (Alex Dunphy). It was an immediate bond.”
Dunphy coached at USC at the time, the same school where Morton’s former Munster teammate Madison Horin shined as a freshman in 2019. Dunphy and Morton built a relationship and by the time Dunphy landed an assistant job at Auburn last February, Morton had an idea of where she might end up for college. The offer from Auburn came in July, one week after Morton and her family took a road trip down to Alabama to visit the campus. Morton committed immediately.
“Libero is a position that doesn’t get a lot of notice from colleges,” Morton said. “Once Auburn showed they appreciated me, I was in. They told me that they’re going to give me the world and I’m going to give them everything I have.”
Morton has a lot of volleyball left to play before she suits up for the Tigers. That begins this weekend at the Class 4A semistate against McCutcheon. After coming back from injury, to navigating through the uncertain obstacle of COVID-19 and finally securing a regional title, Morton can’t wait to see how far the Mustangs can go this season.
“Imagery has been the biggest thing for our team,” Morton said. “Coach told us early on that we needed to make a choice. If we wanted to keep going out, keep seeing our friends, we could do that. Or we could keep ourselves safe and healthy. We said that we’re not getting this virus. We imagined ourselves staying healthy. We pictured ourselves playing for the state title. We imagined getting to semistate.”
