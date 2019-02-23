Munster's Kyle Adams, right, shares a congratulatory handshake with head coach Mat Pavlovich after finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke Saturday, during the boys swimming state finals in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gollum, the fictional Hobbit from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” was with Munster junior Kyle Adams when he won the 100 yard breaststroke at the IHSAA state swimming and diving championships at the IU Natatorium on Saturday.
He always is.
It’s hard for Adams to explain exactly why he thinks so much about Gollum — particularly the scene where he’s at the Forbidden Pool — but he does. He doesn’t question it. He just rolls with it.
Adams also doesn’t question why his start to the 100-yard breaststroke was so fast in Indianapolis. The self-described slow-starter was quick out of the gates and led from start to finish in capturing Munster’s first breaststroke title in school history.
“Once I jumped in, I kind of just felt it,” Adams said. “It was a lot of adrenaline, a lot of nerves just built up just releasing energy. I was flying. It felt so good.”
Adams won the title in 54.08 seconds, well out in front of Fort Wayne Carroll’s Jack McCurdy who took second in 55.19.
He left little room for drama while leading wire to wire.
“Kyle is a rare talent, especially in the breaststroke” Munster head coach Mat Pavlovich said. “He has a lot of mechanical things he does very well. He just seemed on fire today.”
Pavlovich describes Adams as “a little different” and “unique for sure” in the most complimentary way possible. He said that many of the top swimmers like Adams can become completely taken over by the sport and let it consume their lives and interests.
Adams isn’t like that. It’s what makes the state championship all the more sweet.
“Swimming, I think, matters to him but he’s not like some kids are,” Pavlovich said. “He definitely beats to his own drum in a sense.”
Adams’ finals time set a school record, breaking his previous mark, and redeems what he called a disappointing sixth-place finish as a sophomore. It also sets the table for a repeat in his final season.
When he jumps back into the pool, he’ll think of Gollum. He always does.
It’s hard to explain.
“I still kind of don’t believe it, but it’s huge for me,” Adams said. “It’s cool. I got the blue ribbon this time.”