COVID-19 spoils big year for Munster girls tennis

Sanjana lost in the state semifinals last season.

“I was really, really upset. I thought I had it this year, had it locked in,” she said. “The whole team wasn’t able to support me last year but they were all going to come this year. Them being there, if I would’ve won the individual state title, would’ve meant a lot.”

Spohr said his team had a chance to sweep the postseason in singles.

“When you’re a high school kid, I don’t know if you understand the magnitude of what’s going on. As time goes on and the virus starts to spread, they’re going to see how impactful the decision was,” he said. “In their eyes right now, they’re missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The postseason bracket would’ve been kind. The Mustangs wouldn’t have seen either of the state’s other top contenders — Carmel or Park Tudor — until the state championship.

“We knew this would be the team to go to state and win it. Munster hasn’t done that for a long time,” Shalini Tallamraju said. “For me, it would mean the world to me. I would be so grateful to have a state championship under my name, that I was part of the team that let that be for Munster.“