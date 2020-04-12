You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 spoils big year for Munster girls tennis
GIRLS TENNIS

The Munster girls tennis team may have lost more than most teams in most sports when the IHSAA canceled the spring seasons.

The Mustangs were positioned to make a deep postseason run, with what coach Patrick Spohr believes would’ve been the best singles lineup in Indiana. Munster was 21-3 last season, losing 3-2 to Park Tudor in the state quarterfinals.

“I think it was a realistic goal that we had this year to win state,” senior doubles player Maria Delis said. “We wanted redemption. Ever since that last match last season, we wanted it. I think it was this year that we were going to get it.”

Sanjana Tallamraju was set at No. 1 singles with her older sister Shalini at No. 2. Addy Klawitter would’ve been No. 3.

The Tallamraju sisters were each Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association First-Team All-State singles players in 2019. Klawitter was first-team all-state in doubles.

“It still feels like a dream. I still feel like I’m going to go to school and I’m going to finish out the year,” Shalini Tallamraju said. “Senior year not ending the way I wanted was the most devastating part. It still hasn’t hit me yet, to be honest.”

Sanjana Tallamraju is the No. 1 ranked player in her class in the state by the Tennis Recruiting Network. She would’ve been one of, if not the favorite to win an individual title.

Sanjana lost in the state semifinals last season.

“I was really, really upset. I thought I had it this year, had it locked in,” she said. “The whole team wasn’t able to support me last year but they were all going to come this year. Them being there, if I would’ve won the individual state title, would’ve meant a lot.”

Spohr said his team had a chance to sweep the postseason in singles.

“When you’re a high school kid, I don’t know if you understand the magnitude of what’s going on. As time goes on and the virus starts to spread, they’re going to see how impactful the decision was,” he said. “In their eyes right now, they’re missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The postseason bracket would’ve been kind. The Mustangs wouldn’t have seen either of the state’s other top contenders — Carmel or Park Tudor — until the state championship.

“We knew this would be the team to go to state and win it. Munster hasn’t done that for a long time,” Shalini Tallamraju said. “For me, it would mean the world to me. I would be so grateful to have a state championship under my name, that I was part of the team that let that be for Munster.“

Munster’s had seven state runner-up finishes, most recently in 2015. No Region school has ever won a girls tennis state championship.

“These kids have worked their whole sports lives, pretty much, in preparation for this season. We were going to be No. 1 or No. 2 in the state,” Spohr said. “I was upset for the kids and the missed experiences that they’re not going to have.”

Sanjana Tallamraju is only a sophomore, but she’ll be spending the next two years at a tennis academy in HIlton Head, South Carolina.

Delis and Shalini Tallamraju are both seniors. Shalini will play for the University of Toledo next year. Delis had the opportunity to play college tennis but chose not to. She’ll attend DePaul and study business.

“I won’t see any of these girls again and I’m not going to be able to be on this team again. This was our year. This was the run to state, we thought,” Sanjana Tallamraju said.

