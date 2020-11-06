Lourdes Torres shines in biggest moments for Munster

MUNSTER — Lourdes Torres wanted the ball.

The Munster senior had been through enough heartbreaking postseason losses over the last several years, that when the Mustangs took the floor for last Saturday’s Class 4A semistate game against McCutcheon, Torres wanted to leave little doubt.

Torres led the Mustangs with 17 kills and the outside hitter played at another level in the early stages of the semistate victory. The Aurora commit looked like the best player on the floor as she battled against Chloe Chicoine, a sophomore regarded as one of the best players in the state.

“They have Chloe and it was important for us to show that we have a lot of talent as well,” Torres said. “We wanted to come out fast. I came into the match with the mentality of ‘give me the ball.’”

Torres is playing the best volleyball of her career while being on the biggest stage of her career. Knowing that any game could be her last, and that Saturday’s Class 4A state title game at Ball State against undefeated Yorktown will definitely be her last in a high school uniform, Torres has taken her game to another level.