Lourdes Torres shines in biggest moments for Munster

MUNSTER — Lourdes Torres wanted the ball.
The Munster senior had been through enough heartbreaking postseason losses over the last several years, that when the Mustangs took the floor for last Saturday’s Class 4A semistate game against McCutcheon, Torres wanted to leave little doubt.
Torres led the Mustangs with 17 kills and the outside hitter played at another level in the early stages of the semistate victory. The Aurora commit looked like the best player on the floor as she battled against Chloe Chicoine, a sophomore regarded as one of the best players in the state.
“They have Chloe and it was important for us to show that we have a lot of talent as well,” Torres said. “We wanted to come out fast. I came into the match with the mentality of ‘give me the ball.’”
Torres is playing the best volleyball of her career while being on the biggest stage of her career. Knowing that any game could be her last, and that Saturday’s Class 4A state title game at Ball State against undefeated Yorktown will definitely be her last in a high school uniform, Torres has taken her game to another level.
The Mustangs (33-2) haven’t lost a match since Sept. 1, a streak of 26 straight victories. Torres has a little streak of her own and it began on Oct. 9 when she delivered 19 kills in a sweep over Penn. The senior outside hitter has delivered double digit kills in a career-best six straight matches, with five of those matches being sweeps. Before this streak began, Torres never had more than three straight matches with 10 or more kills.
“Lulu has been waiting for these moments,” Munster coach Brett Boden said. “She’s been building to these moments. She has gotten over the mental hurdles and she’s been outstanding.”
Torres has had her moments earlier in her career. There was a three-match stretch as a sophomore where she truly arrived on the scene. Torres had 14 kills against Marian Catholic and then followed that up with a season-high 17 kills against Andrean. She had 11 more against Bishop Noll, but then went 18 of her next 20 matches with less than 10 kills.
Her junior year played out much the same way until a late season flourish where she had a season-best 17 kills against McCutcheon in a five-set loss. That match lingered in the back of her mind as she prepared for last week’s semistate contest against the Mavericks.
“When I was younger I would get really nervous,” Torres said. “Now, I really enjoy those pressure situations.”
There’s no doubt the Mustangs will be in a pressure situation on Saturday against Yorktown. The Tigers are 27-0 and have three players with at least 265 kills. Torres leads the Mustangs with 346 kills this year while Iowa commit Haley Melby is right behind with 342 kills. Torres will once again look to be aggressive early as she has learned to embrace the pressure on the biggest stage.
“Lulu set the tone (against McCutcheon),” Boden said. “She said ‘you’re not going to beat us. You’re going to have to do everything.’”
