Munster enjoying the dream, wins 37th regional title
BOYS TENNIS | MUNSTER REGIONAL

Munster enjoying the dream, wins 37th regional title

Charlie Morton and Ryan Muntean, Munster

Munster's No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Morton, left, and Ryan Muntean helped the Mustangs win a state-best 37th regional title. They also energize the team by being vocal with each game won.

 David P. Funk, The Times

MUNSTER — The total is now a state-best 37 regional titles. The streak is six in a row.

Munster is just enjoying the ride.

“(The streak) is not something that we’re afraid of, because if you’re afraid of something then you lose concentration,” junior Charlie Morton said. “The dream is not necessarily the trophy. The dream is the journey and you want to go through that.”

The Mustangs topped Hanover Central 5-0 in straight sets across the board Wednesday.

“Seeing this, it never gets old. It’s the work we put into it day in and day out. We have three-hour practices and we’ve traveled probably 1,400 miles outside of Northwest Indiana trying to get the best competition we can,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “I don’t think about streaks or anything like that. I just think about the success that these kids are achieving right now.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Muntean and Charlie Morton beat the Wildcats’ Nick Holden and Aidan Beilke 6-0, 6-1. When they won a game, everyone in the facility heard about it.

“(Morton’s) the loudest kid on the team and I’ve got to try to match that,” Muntean said. “A lot of people think tennis is an individual thing but we try to bring that team aspect by getting loud for each other.”

Peyton Specht won his match 6-0, 6-0 over Nathan Remaly at No. 1 singles. It’s the first time the two have played and Specht said he went into the match wanting to be aggressive.

“We have that sign hanging (in our facility) that says we’re the pride of Region tennis. We’re here to represent our school. We’re No. 5 in the state (in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association poll). We’re playing like we’re the No. 5 team in the state,” Specht said. “I’m definitely looking forward to (the semistate).”

Nikki Kondamuri beat Ryan Mueller 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Danny Sroka won the No. 3 singles match with Jacob Schulman 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Max Ladd and Adam Muntean beat Jackson McKay and Nick Miedema 6-0, 6-1.

The Mustangs will meet South Bend St. Joseph in the LaPorte semistate Saturday. Munster saw the Indians in the Fishers tournament last month. It was a flight meet in Fishers, though, and Morton and Muntean weren’t playing together at the time.

“I feel confident in the way that our team is playing right now,” Spohr said. “With the confidence we have in our game, I’d put us up against anybody right now.”

