Munster enjoying the dream, wins 37th regional title

MUNSTER — The total is now a state-best 37 regional titles. The streak is six in a row.

Munster is just enjoying the ride.

“(The streak) is not something that we’re afraid of, because if you’re afraid of something then you lose concentration,” junior Charlie Morton said. “The dream is not necessarily the trophy. The dream is the journey and you want to go through that.”

The Mustangs topped Hanover Central 5-0 in straight sets across the board Wednesday.

“Seeing this, it never gets old. It’s the work we put into it day in and day out. We have three-hour practices and we’ve traveled probably 1,400 miles outside of Northwest Indiana trying to get the best competition we can,” coach Patrick Spohr said. “I don’t think about streaks or anything like that. I just think about the success that these kids are achieving right now.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Muntean and Charlie Morton beat the Wildcats’ Nick Holden and Aidan Beilke 6-0, 6-1. When they won a game, everyone in the facility heard about it.

