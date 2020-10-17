Munster falls just short of state finals match

Munster boys tennis fell a match short of a chance to play for a state title, losing 3-2 to North Central in the state semifinals Saturday.

“It is a heartbreaker. It stinks that we had to end our season like this but at the end of the day, I’m happy and I hope the rest of the team is happy,” senior Peyton Specht said.

Coach Patrick Spohr said Munster entered the day expecting to need to win both doubles matches and hoping Nikky Kondamuri could take his match at No. 2 singles.

Both doubles teams won. Kondamuri pushed Alex Antonopolous but ultimately fell 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. Kondamuri was serving for the match but wasn’t able to finish.

“We were facing COVID at the beginning of the year, not even knowing if we were going to be able to compete. We had injuries and had to piece it together,” Spohr said. “I consider the season a complete success. When you’re knocking on the door like that, there’s always going to be a letdown.”

At No. 2 doubles, Max Ladd said he and Nick Stephan decided, after losing the first set, to give up on a lobbing game plan in favor of rushing the net and playing more aggressively. They won their match with Jackson Hahn and Andrew Haggstrom 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.