Munster falls short of state championship in loss to Yorktown

MUNCIE — Lourdes Torres was filled with emotion as she walked off the court following the final match of her high school career on Saturday night.

Torres fought back tears as she talked through Munster’s failed bid to win the first state title in program history, but she was more struck by the finality of the moment than anything else.

Munster came up short in the Class 4A state title match on Saturday night, falling to Yorktown 16-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 at Worthen Arena.

“This (experience) has been amazing,” Torres said. “It hurts that we played our final match together. I wanted to soak it all in. That’s what we talked about. Don’t say that it’s just another volleyball game. We were playing for a state title.”

The Mustangs (32-3) looked every bit the part of state champions after the first set on Saturday night as everything that could go right did go right in a 25-16 victory. Munster hit at nearly a 40% clip and the offense was clicking on all cylinders.