Munster legacy Clayton Bubash filling new role for Mustangs

HIGHLAND — Clayton Bubash gets to live out a dream every time he puts on the red and white uniform.
“Ever since kindergarten I’ve been going to camps, watching games,” the Munster senior said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Mustang, and I’m so happy to be here.”
Bubash’s older brother Nate was a senior on the 2013 Munster team that won its first 25 games before losing to Merrillville at the regional level.
“Clay’s seen and been a part of Munster basketball for a long, long time,” coach Mike Hackett said. “He just keeps improving. He keeps getting bigger. He keeps getting better. He has aspirations to play college basketball, and I think he’s going to get that opportunity.”
The older Bubash was always a post player. The younger brother has spent most of his basketball life as a shooter on the wing until Munster began using the "Fist" offense and needed him to move to the paint.
“I’ve been watching all my life. I just knew how to bang down low, and now I’m a post player,” he said. “At first, it was out of my comfort zone, but I improved and I feel like I’m pretty successful now.”
Hackett said that role is an important one for the Mustangs. Things don’t work how they should without it.
“We ask him to be physical inside, to work his butt off in the paint and to take up space and make himself available because we have to have a post presence,” Hackett said. “The other thing with Clay is that because he was more of a wing in his younger years, he’s really good at stepping out toward the top of the key and shooting that three-ball.”
Munster (1-2) got a win Wednesday, beating Whiting 99-33 in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest. The Mustangs lost games to Lake Central and Crown Point and postponed others due to COVID-19 issues.
“We hadn’t won a game. Regardless of the score, there were some good things we saw that we’ve been trying to emphasize and get to carry over from practice to the game,” Hackett said. “For some of our guys, it was just good for them to see the ball actually going into the hole. We’re definitely a work in progress.”
Bubash was one of four Munster players to score in double figures in the game, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.
“It’s our first win. We’re just happy to be back,” he said. “We have high goals. We’ve just got to get back to playing our game and our goals will come.”