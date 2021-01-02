Munster legacy Clayton Bubash filling new role for Mustangs

HIGHLAND — Clayton Bubash gets to live out a dream every time he puts on the red and white uniform.

“Ever since kindergarten I’ve been going to camps, watching games,” the Munster senior said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Mustang, and I’m so happy to be here.”

Bubash’s older brother Nate was a senior on the 2013 Munster team that won its first 25 games before losing to Merrillville at the regional level.

“Clay’s seen and been a part of Munster basketball for a long, long time,” coach Mike Hackett said. “He just keeps improving. He keeps getting bigger. He keeps getting better. He has aspirations to play college basketball, and I think he’s going to get that opportunity.”

The older Bubash was always a post player. The younger brother has spent most of his basketball life as a shooter on the wing until Munster began using the "Fist" offense and needed him to move to the paint.

“I’ve been watching all my life. I just knew how to bang down low, and now I’m a post player,” he said. “At first, it was out of my comfort zone, but I improved and I feel like I’m pretty successful now.”

Hackett said that role is an important one for the Mustangs. Things don’t work how they should without it.