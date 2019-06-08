Sanjana Tallamraju played with the poise and confidence of a veteran on Saturday morning, but the Munster freshman couldn’t overtake the experience of the defending state champion.
Tallamraju fell in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to Providence senior and 2018 IHSAA girls state tennis champion Halli Trinkle in the state semifinals at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis.
Trinkle later lost in her bid to repeat, falling short to Indianapolis Cathedral sophomore Ellie Pittman in the finals, 6-2, 6-4.
Tallamraju, who finished the year 25-2, nearly forced a third set against Trinkle.
“Sanjana played extremely well,” Munster coach Patrick Spohr said. “She had her hands full with the defending state champion. We had a gameplan going in of what we wanted to do and we had to adapt. Sanjana played great in the second set and we had set point to go to a third. It was a great battle.”
The gameplan was to open up the court by singling out the backhand side of Trinkle. That ended up playing right into the senior’s hands as she turned defensive shots into winners, forcing Spohr and Tallamraju back to the drawing board after falling in the first set.
“We had to regroup and find something else,” Spohr said. “We decides to go after the center of the backhand a little bit and it started to work.”
Tallamraju came out fast in the second set, winning four of the first five games and looking in control, but Spohr knew better than to get excited.
“When you get to this level, it’s never over,” Spohr said.
Trinkle rallied back to win the next five games before Tallamraju eventually forced a tiebreaker. The Munster freshman went up 3–1, but gave up the next two points before the pair started trading service points. Trinkle finally emerged with the tiebreak win to advance to the finals.
“This was a great match and a great experience,” Spohr said. “It’s fun when you get to this level. Good players make coaches better at coaching. These two pushed each other. It was a lot of fun.”