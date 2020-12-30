Munster turns to Holly Kaim, Aleena Mongerie for leadership

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s not afraid of anything,” Davidson said. “She hit the shot that put us into the regional last year, and she’s just not afraid of the moment. Nothing is too big for her. You can’t say that about too many kids.”

Although Kaim is perhaps Munster’s most experienced player, she is quick to give credit to her teammates.

Fellow senior Aleena Mongerie, who was sidelined for most of last season with a broken right foot, is also leading the way for Mustangs. She scored 16 points against Marian and has paced the team in scoring throughout her final prep campaign.

“For this year, especially because we have a lot of younger girls, (Kaim and I) have to be more motivating and encouraging to help them get to the level that they need to be,” Mongerie said. “So far, they’ve really been proving to us that they can work with us, and we really appreciate it.”

Both seniors added that they’re just glad to be back playing. Munster is among several programs in Northwest Indiana that have had to pause their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lake Central tournament marked the team’s first game since Dec. 4.