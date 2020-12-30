Munster turns to Holly Kaim, Aleena Mongerie for leadership

ST. JOHN — Holly Kaim is no stranger to big moments.
Last winter, Munster’s standout forward made the game-winning layup against Lake Central to lift her program to its first sectional crown in a decade. She followed that up this fall by helping the Mustangs volleyball team make its first state final appearance in program history, eventually finishing as the Class 4A runner-up.
“This past (calendar) year has been great sports-wise,” Kaim said. “I just hope to keep it going in my last basketball season.”
Munster graduated a strong senior class last spring, headlined by St. John’s recruit Sara Zabrecky and her cousin Emily Zabrecky. Both guards were among the best 3-point shooters in the Region during their prep careers, but this season the team has retooled its identity to utilize Kaim more in the post.
"My kind of personality is to lead by example," Kaim said. "So, when I'm out there I'm always trying my best and doing the little things, and I've been trying to keep up with that and score a little more this year."
Mustangs coach Jim Davidson said Kaim has excelled in her increased role, which includes a 26-point outing against Mishawaka Marian in the Lake Central tournament Tuesday.
He isn’t surprised by how seamlessly Kaim has made the transition.
“She’s not afraid of anything,” Davidson said. “She hit the shot that put us into the regional last year, and she’s just not afraid of the moment. Nothing is too big for her. You can’t say that about too many kids.”
Although Kaim is perhaps Munster’s most experienced player, she is quick to give credit to her teammates.
Fellow senior Aleena Mongerie, who was sidelined for most of last season with a broken right foot, is also leading the way for Mustangs. She scored 16 points against Marian and has paced the team in scoring throughout her final prep campaign.
“For this year, especially because we have a lot of younger girls, (Kaim and I) have to be more motivating and encouraging to help them get to the level that they need to be,” Mongerie said. “So far, they’ve really been proving to us that they can work with us, and we really appreciate it.”
Both seniors added that they’re just glad to be back playing. Munster is among several programs in Northwest Indiana that have had to pause their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Lake Central tournament marked the team’s first game since Dec. 4.
Davidson said it’s been tough to navigate such an unpredictable campaign, but regardless of what obstacles may arise, he likes the Mustangs' chances as long as Kaim and Mongerie are available.
“We’re still trying to figure some things out but we will,” Davidson. “If we can go a couple more weeks without getting shut down again and find some consistency, we’ll be alright.”