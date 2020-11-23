Munster's Brett Boden is The Times 2020 Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year

While COVID-19 may have always been prevalent, Boden made sure the Mustangs kept their eyes on the prize. He made sure to involve the parents, who would occasionally come by to decorate the locker room. The players, the coaches and the community became as much of a socially distant family as one could be in 2020.

“What we built this year was special,” Melby said. “Since Coach Boden has come, we have had an insanely good culture and connection. We took it to a new level this year. I’m always going to remember going to state and the wins, but the thing that will stand out the most will be the friendships. I got closer to some teammates this year than I ever have before. This year we were a big family.”

With family comes trust and that’s how Morton keeps going back to Boden’s speech at the beginning of the year. The Auburn commit went back to the hotel room the night of the state championship and began watching tape of the match immediately. She wanted to learn from any mistakes that were made on the floor. It’s part of the season-long mantra of accountability that Boden had been preaching.