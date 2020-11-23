Munster's Haley Melby is The Times 2020 Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

MUNSTER — When the ball is served, Haley Melby is all business.
The Munster junior is as tenacious as they come on the volleyball court, but before the game begins or once play is stopped, Melby is always looking for moment or two where she is able to take a deep breath and refocus.
Those moments became the lifeblood for the Iowa recruit as she put together a dominant junior campaign in leading the Mustangs to the Class 4A state title game while being named The 2020 Times Volleyball Player of the Year.
“I’m one of those people that has to get on their own wavelength,” Melby said. “I like to get the game out of my head a little bit. You think about the match all while you’re preparing for it. I like the mental break.”
During matches this season, those breaks have come in the form of dancing. If there is a timeout on the floor, Melby will grab the closest teammate and breakout a dance routine. Anything to keep the mood light until the ball is back in the air. Then it’s all business once again.
The biggest mental break for Melby however comes in the moments leading up to the match. When Munster lines up for the national anthem, the junior outside hitter takes one step forward and signs the national anthem, a product of her American Sign Language studies in school. Melby learned sign language so she could communicate with a family member who is hearing impaired and it was a natural progression to take what she learned onto the volleyball court.
“It’s become kind of a tradition at Munster,” Melby said. “Lilly Lemke did it last season, so when this year started, I wanted to keep it going. I contacted my (ASL) teacher and I learned it in one day. I step forward to do the arm motions because I don’t want to hit anybody. At this point it’s muscle memory and I’m really just taking that moment to myself. Then we play.”
The national anthem is serious and the dancing is senseless, but both have helped Melby emerge as a leader on one of the most talented teams in the state. The junior didn’t do it alone as she leaned on senior Lourdes Torres throughout the season and the pair created a lethal duo that combined for 716 kills, 508 digs and 88 aces. Rival coaches were split as to which player had the deeper impact for the Mustangs this season and Melby is quick to praise her senior teammate.
“No matter what is happening, Lulu is working hard to get better,” Melby said. “She’s the best teammate. At home, she’s watching film and texting all of us after the games. I’ve learned a lot from her. She doesn’t just do that for us on varsity, she reaches out to the junior varsity and freshmen as well.”
With Torres moving on to Aurora next season, Melby knows that it is on her and her junior classmates to pick up the mantle if she wants the Mustangs to get back to state next year. The junior improved in every statistical category this season and is looking to take another step forward next year before she leaves for Iowa. She’d also like to win one more game after the Mustangs lost in the Class 4A state title game.
“It was a great year,” Melby said. “We got to have a full season and nothing got taken away. We loved everything we went through this year and we want to get back next year.”
