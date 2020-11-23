Munster's Haley Melby is The Times 2020 Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s become kind of a tradition at Munster,” Melby said. “Lilly Lemke did it last season, so when this year started, I wanted to keep it going. I contacted my (ASL) teacher and I learned it in one day. I step forward to do the arm motions because I don’t want to hit anybody. At this point it’s muscle memory and I’m really just taking that moment to myself. Then we play.”

The national anthem is serious and the dancing is senseless, but both have helped Melby emerge as a leader on one of the most talented teams in the state. The junior didn’t do it alone as she leaned on senior Lourdes Torres throughout the season and the pair created a lethal duo that combined for 716 kills, 508 digs and 88 aces. Rival coaches were split as to which player had the deeper impact for the Mustangs this season and Melby is quick to praise her senior teammate.

“No matter what is happening, Lulu is working hard to get better,” Melby said. “She’s the best teammate. At home, she’s watching film and texting all of us after the games. I’ve learned a lot from her. She doesn’t just do that for us on varsity, she reaches out to the junior varsity and freshmen as well.”