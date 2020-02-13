Zavala back for another shot at state

Priscilla Zavala has dealt with the pomp and circumstance of swimming at the IHSAA state finals once already. Now the Munster sophomore is aiming to make her mark at the IU Natatorium.

Zavala burst on the scene as a freshman last year, qualifying for state in the 100 Butterfly as well as the only underclassman on Munster’s 400 Freestyle Relay team. She came away from the state finals with a pair of 23rd place finishes and heaps of experience.

Zavala will swim Friday night during the prelims where she is seeded 24th in the 100 Butterfly. The Seahorses are also seeded 18th in the 200 Medley Relay and 19th in the 200 Freestyle Relay, with Zavala set to swim third on both relays.

“I want to go out there and do enough to make the top 16 and to come back for the finals on Saturday,” Zavala said. “We’ve put in the work to get to this point. Now whatever happens, happens.”

Zavala treats swimming like a 24/7 job and colleges are starting to take notice of the sophomore. While Zavala says that she has received letters and a few phone calls, she’s not concerning herself with the next level yet, not when she’s thinking of all her Munster teammates. Zavala is the only member of the Seahorses competing as an individual this weekend and it’s a distinction she doesn’t take lightly.