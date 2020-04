MY FAVORITE GAMES: Alivia Peters, Lexi Darnell lift No. 6 Boone Grove to fourth sectional title, OT win over Andrean

Peters couldn’t hide her smile and gave fellow junior Lexi Darnell a bear hug after the game to not only celebrate her own achievement but her teammate’s milestone, as well. Darnell put Boone Grove on the board with a left-footed goal in the fourth minute, and aside from it being one of the team's biggest goals of the year, it was also the 100th goal of her career.

In just three seasons with the program, Darnell is already the Wolves’ all-time leading goal scorer. The dynamic forward broke the previous school record of 89 goals earlier this year, and she said reaching triple digits in a sectional title game was the perfect way to eclipse that total.

“It was a pretty memorable 100th goal,” said Darnell, who has scored 30 goals this season. “I honestly couldn’t have asked for more. The entire season, the team has been supporting me. Before the game, multiple people came up to me and were like, ‘If you’re going to score your 100th goal, this is the game to do it.’

“And for the score to be so close and one goal be the difference? It’s crazy.”

Boone Grove (14-2) led for almost the entire game before Andrean midfielder and defender Peyton Horn scored in the 62nd minute. The senior fired a right-footed shot inside the box to tie things up and give the 59ers new life.