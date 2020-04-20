MY FAVORITE GAMES: Hobart falls short in semistate classic

Sean Underdahl recovered a fumble on the third play of the game to give the Brickies prime field position. Zach Vode blocked a punt on East Noble’s second possession of the game and then picked off quarterback Bailey Parker on the next possession. By the time Matthew Benton brought in his state-leading 12th inception of the season and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, the Brickies led 17-0 with East Noble having yet to cross midfield.

Still, there were troubling moments for the Brickies. Hobart had a first-and-goal from inside the 5-yard line and had to settle for a field goal. Johnston was later intercepted in the red zone. Despite the 17-0 lead, there were chances for more points in the early stages of the game and Hobart left the door open for East Noble.

“The defense played great and the offense played like (garbage),” Johnston said.

East Noble seized the momentum midway through the second quarter when the Knights (14-0) were facing a 4th-and-1 from their own 31-yard line. Coming up short would give the Brickies a golden opportunity to turn the game into a blowout while converting would still leave East Noble 70 yards from the end zone. Justin Marcellus pushed his way through the line of scrimmage for the first down and the junior scored five plays later.