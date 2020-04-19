MY FAVORITE GAMES: Jake Wadding, Chesterton will a win at Lake Central

LC (9-7, 1-3) controlled the first half with shooting, rebounding and defense. The offense was diverse, as well, with five Indians players hitting at least two shots before the break.

“They came out and kind of punched us in the mouth, and we kind of just took it,” Urban said. “Give our guys credit, they fought from 10 down and found a way to get a win on the road.”

The Indians played zone defense for the duration of the game. Chesterton struggled to find its offense. The Trojans had issues with Crown Point’s zone defense last week, as well.

“We’ve got to continue to get sharper on that, because we know we’re going to see it as we go on,” Urban said. “If we just slow down sometimes and we just see the floor, there’s a lot of things that are there. But that gives us a lot of things to work on. We’ve got a lot of room to improve.”

Senior Alex Schmidt kept the Trojans (16-1, 4-0) alive in the first two quarters, hitting three of four 3-pointers. Urban said Schmidt worked hard on his shot this week. He made another in the second half and finished with 14 points.

Chesterton opened the second half with an 8-2 run. A 10-point deficit was down to just one with eight minutes to play.