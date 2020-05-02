MY FAVORITE GAMES: Jeremiah Howard's late heroics can't save No. 2 Merrillville

But just as the Pirates began to celebrate, the miracle score was called back because of a penalty for a block in the back, and Valparaiso held on for a thrilling 29-28 homecoming victory.

“Obviously, (Howard) made a huge play a few weeks ago (a walk-off touchdown grab against Crown Point), and he makes an even bigger play here,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “And then as all of the chaos is ensuing (with the penalty), we had a miscommunication on the next play with the center snapping the ball.”

Once the touchdown was called back, Merrillville still had a first down from Valparaiso’s 31-yard line, but a bad snap on the next play pushed the Pirates back behind the 50-yard line and ultimately cost them the game. After a turnover on downs, the Vikings took a knee to run out the clock, and Merrillville (6-1, 4-1) was clearly stunned.

The Pirates had a 21-10 halftime lead, highlighted by a pick-six from senior defensive lineman Khris Walton. Coming out of the break, they pushed their lead to 18 points with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Whitehead to senior running back Eddie Drake on the first drive of the third quarter, but that was Merrillville's last trip to the end zone.

Valparaiso (7-0, 5-0) finished the game by scoring 19 unanswered points, all of them coming in the fourth quarter.