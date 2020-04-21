MY FAVORITE GAMES: Johnell Davis, 21st Century race past Kouts for another Class A sectional title

James Boyd's No. 5: This was the last game I covered before the coronavirus pandemic, and at the time I thought it was just the beginning for 21st Century and star senior Johnell Davis.
On the first two plays of the game, Davis drained two deep 3-pointers en route to his school's fifth consecutive Class A sectional title. It would've been great to see how far he and the rest of the Cougars could have gone, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it will always be a huge, "What if?" for the Region.
KOUTS — Johnell Davis wasted no time proving who the best player on the floor was Saturday night (March 7) in the Class A Kouts Sectional championship.
The 21st Century star and senior guard drilled two deep 3-pointers to start the game and followed it up with a steal and tomahawk dunk to stun the host Mustangs. Kouts coach Kevin Duzan was forced to call a timeout, as the Cougars’ supporters erupted in joy.
“I just came out ready to play,” Davis said. “I was watching Kobe (Bryant) videos, when he scored 81. I watch it before every game. It gives me momentum and energy to play.”
Davis didn’t match Bryant’s legendary career high, but he did notch a game-high 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Times No. 3 21st Century to an 84-68 win and its fifth consecutive sectional championship. Despite being in foul trouble for most of the game, the Florida Atlantic commit still scored 20 points in the second half to help the Cougars down the No. 10 Mustangs for the second time this season.
Rodney Williams, 21st Century's coach, didn’t say much to Davis when he picked up his third foul in the second quarter. He knew his standout senior could be counted on no matter the situation, and Davis came through with yet another stellar performance.
“He’s the best player in the state of Indiana,” Williams said. “If he’s not in the running for Mr. Basketball, something is wrong.”
While Davis put on a show and even autographed a fan's shoe after the game, he wasn’t the only Cougars player to make his presence felt on Saturday. Cameron Jernigan recorded 13 points and eight rebounds and did most of his damage in the fourth quarter.
The senior forward scored seven points in the last eight minutes, including a vicious fastbreak dunk, to cap off his team’s wire-to-wire victory. Throughout the season, Jernigan has made a name for himself as one of the most athletic players in the Region and continues to bring 21st Century’s fans to their feet with highlight-reel rim-rockers.
“It gives us a big energy boost,” Jernigan said of his dunks. “We need those to get big runs, and sometimes it kills the other team’s momentum. It gets us moving in the right direction, and it puts fear in the other team. That’s what we need.”
Senior guard Tavonte’ Hayes chipped in with 12 points for the Cougars (22-3), and fellow senior guard Triyonte Lomax scored all 10 of his points in the second half. After struggling through the first 16 minutes due to foul trouble, Lomax came alive with an acrobatic steal in the third quarter.
Following two made free throws by Davis, Lomax stole the ensuing inbound pass from Kouts junior guard Cale Wireman and exploded toward the rim for a layup. He finished through contact, drawing a foul on Wireman, and effectively shut the door on a Mustangs comeback.
Kouts (22-3) did cut the lead down to 10 points in the third quarter, but it was never able to recover after Lomax's momentum-swinging 3-point play.
“It’s a great feeling that we just keep doing this,” Lomax said of his program’s sixth sectional championship. “I hope that next year (the returning players) can do the same thing.”
Mustangs junior guard Cole Wireman scored a team-high 31 points but fell short of guiding his squad to its first sectional crown since 2012. Duzan said he loved the way his team’s leader accepted the challenge of facing another tough player and program.
“He takes it upon himself like, ‘I should have been better. I should have done this for my teammates,'" Duzan said. "He’s a kid that I love coaching. … He’ll keep working, and I told them all, ‘We just gotta be a little bit better next year.’”
