MY FAVORITE GAMES: Johnell Davis, 21st Century race past Kouts for another Class A sectional title

Rodney Williams, 21st Century's coach, didn’t say much to Davis when he picked up his third foul in the second quarter. He knew his standout senior could be counted on no matter the situation, and Davis came through with yet another stellar performance.

“He’s the best player in the state of Indiana,” Williams said. “If he’s not in the running for Mr. Basketball, something is wrong.”

While Davis put on a show and even autographed a fan's shoe after the game, he wasn’t the only Cougars player to make his presence felt on Saturday. Cameron Jernigan recorded 13 points and eight rebounds and did most of his damage in the fourth quarter.

The senior forward scored seven points in the last eight minutes, including a vicious fastbreak dunk, to cap off his team’s wire-to-wire victory. Throughout the season, Jernigan has made a name for himself as one of the most athletic players in the Region and continues to bring 21st Century’s fans to their feet with highlight-reel rim-rockers.

“It gives us a big energy boost,” Jernigan said of his dunks. “We need those to get big runs, and sometimes it kills the other team’s momentum. It gets us moving in the right direction, and it puts fear in the other team. That’s what we need.”