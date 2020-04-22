MY FAVORITE GAMES: Lake Central cruises, Munster holds off Merrillville in sectional semis

The Indians (16-10) got out in front early, forcing seven turnovers and hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Essence Johnson’s 3 came at the buzzer from just inside half court.

“We wanted to establish some tempo early and we did that. We got out to a pretty decent lead,” Huppenthal said. “We got kids rested. Some of our young kids got a lot of time so we’ll be well-rested tomorrow.”

The Indians have dealt with injuries. Junior forward Abby Oedzes was in a protective boot before and after the game. Huppenthal was happy to get extended minutes for his bench.

“The stage is here. Everybody’s talking about these games. You’ve got to perform. Getting young kids time is invaluable,” he said. “But I will also tell you this: At this stage in the game, with the schedule that we play, there’s nothing that we’re not ready for.”

Jamiyah Watkins led the Cardinals (10-12) with 20 points.

Munster 53, Merrillville 47: Munster did enough to win despite not scoring a field goal in the final five minutes.

The Mustangs defense forced Merrillville into sloppy turnovers in the first quarter and Munster built a nine-point lead.