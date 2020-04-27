MY FAVORITE GAMES: Munster wins sectional title on Holly Kaim's last-second layup

The Indians had one final chance to win the game, but junior guard Tiana Morales’ half-court heave fell short. When the final buzzer sounded, Munster's student fan section rushed the court to celebrate with its team.

Zabrecky gleefully jumped around, letting all of her emotions out, and gave her mom a bear hug and her dad several high fives. The St. John's signee was booed almost every time she touched the ball but quieted the home crowd with 11 points and three timely 3-pointers.

“People were like, ‘How do you play with all of the talk coming out of the student section?'” Zabrecky said. “I just ignore it. You can’t let that get to you, and we got the ‘W.’”

Emily Zabrecky — Sara Zabrecky’s cousin and a fellow senior — paced the Mustangs with a game-high 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers. She was the second player to cut down a piece of the sectional net, following behind her cousin, and the senior guard couldn’t hide her smile after guiding Munster (22-5) to a win over its rival.

“It told (everyone) this would feel better than winning conference, and it sure does,” Emily Zabrecky said. “I have so many emotions right now. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity.”