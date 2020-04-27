MY FAVORITE GAMES: Munster wins sectional title on Holly Kaim's last-second layup

James Boyd's No. 3: Munster senior guard Sara Zabrecky was facing her former team on the road for a sectional title and being booed every time she touched the ball.
Instead of taking the crowd’s bait and settling for ill-advised shots, the St. John’s recruit stayed poised and trusted her teammates. Ultimately, it was junior forward Holly Kaim who scored the game-winning layup for the Mustangs, which allowed Zabrecky to one-up her old school.
ST. JOHN — There were 18.7 seconds left in the game, and Times No. 5 Munster and No. 7 Lake Central were tied with a Class 4A sectional title on the line Saturday (Feb. 8).
Coming out of a timeout, star guard Sara Zabrecky dribbled up the court for the Mustangs, and everyone in the Indians’ gym probably thought she would be the one to take the last shot. The senior transferred from Lake Central to Munster for her final prep campaign, and draining the game-winning shot against her former program would've been a storybook ending.
However, it was her teammate, Holly Kaim, who provided the late-game heroics. After the Mustangs' original play broke down, the junior forward drove to the basket and made a falling left-handed layup with four seconds left to lift her squad to a dramatic 46-44 victory and its first sectional crown in 10 years.
“I was in the open spot, and I just went and scored,” said Kaim, who finished with nine points. “You don’t have time to waste.”
The Indians had one final chance to win the game, but junior guard Tiana Morales’ half-court heave fell short. When the final buzzer sounded, Munster's student fan section rushed the court to celebrate with its team.
Zabrecky gleefully jumped around, letting all of her emotions out, and gave her mom a bear hug and her dad several high fives. The St. John's signee was booed almost every time she touched the ball but quieted the home crowd with 11 points and three timely 3-pointers.
“People were like, ‘How do you play with all of the talk coming out of the student section?'” Zabrecky said. “I just ignore it. You can’t let that get to you, and we got the ‘W.’”
Emily Zabrecky — Sara Zabrecky’s cousin and a fellow senior — paced the Mustangs with a game-high 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers. She was the second player to cut down a piece of the sectional net, following behind her cousin, and the senior guard couldn’t hide her smile after guiding Munster (22-5) to a win over its rival.
“It told (everyone) this would feel better than winning conference, and it sure does,” Emily Zabrecky said. “I have so many emotions right now. This is a one-in-a-million opportunity.”
Morales led Lake Central (16-11) with 13 points, but Taylor Jaksich provided the biggest basket of the night for the Indians. The senior forward converted a left-handed layup with with 18.7 seconds remaining in the game to knot the score at 44. But the elation she shared with her teammates quickly turned into agony when Kaim one-upped her on the next possession.
Regardless of the loss, Jaksich's clutch play was the culmination of a rigorous rehab process to return to the court. The senior tore her left ACL in Lake Centrals' final regular season game last year, and Indians coach Joe Huppenthal said he couldn’t be prouder of her resiliency.
“For what she did for us and to come back and to kind of sacrifice her body to get back to playing her senior year — kudos to her," Huppenthal said. “Most kids would have packed it in and moved on to the next adventure.”
Just before leaving the gym, Munster coach Jim Davidson called his entire program — varsity and junior varsity players, coaches, managers and cheerleaders — to center court. He believes each one of them played a unique part in the Mustangs' fourth sectional championship and wanted a group picture to memorialize the moment.
“These girls have worked so hard all season long," Davidson said. "The things that they’ve accomplished up to this point — winning a conference title, which we hadn't done in ages, 22 wins, the most in school history and then beating Lake Central on Lake Central’s home court to win a sectional — that’s like a dream right there,” Davidson said. “That's a dream season."
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
Gallery: 4A girls basketball sectional final: Lake Central vs. Munster
