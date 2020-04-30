MY FAVORITE GAMES: No. 10 Calumet earns shutout victory over Whiting to honor late teammate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James Boyd's No. 2: The strength I witnessed on this Friday night will stick with me forever. Freshman linebacker Curtis Walton Jr. had just passed away the day before, and not only did Calumet win in his honor, it did so in dominating fashion. I tried my very best to capture those special few hours — along with CJ’s memory — as honestly and vividly as I could. Even still, this was one of those experiences where you just had to be there to feel the gravity of the moment.

CALUMET TWP. — When Times No. 10 Calumet took the field Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) to face Whiting, it was hard for Curtis Walton Sr. to hold back his emotions.

His son, Curtis Walton Jr., was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being found unresponsive at in Calumet's pool on Wednesday.

Walton Sr. said he was heartbroken that his 14-year-old son, who went by 'CJ', would never have the opportunity to live out his goals and dreams. However, he emphasized that he appreciates all of the community’s support during his family’s time of tragedy.

The school raised over $2,000 for the family on Friday through donations and a raffle, and the Warriors also earned a resounding 36-0 victory over the Oilers — marking their first win against Whiting since 2009.