MY FAVORITE GAMES: Penn stuns Crown Point with game-winning layup, ends Bulldogs' perfect season

Shaw finished the day with eight points and scored five of Crown Point's nine points in the fourth quarter. The senior transferred from West Side before the start of the season and said the Bulldogs' dramatic loss hurt even more because of how close she became with her teammates.

“We were literally like family, even outside of basketball,” Shaw said. “It’s going to be kind of hard not going to basketball practice after school anymore.”

Even though they weren’t able to pull out a win, Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said the grit his players displayed against Penn (26-2) was commendable. The Bulldogs (26-1) trailed 40-36 with 57 seconds left in the game when Shaw went on a personal 5-0 run — two free throws and a 3-point play — to put Crown Point ahead.

Standout sophomore guard Jessica Carrothers also made her presence felt with a team-high 15 points, while senior forward Abby Stoddard had eight points and four rebounds.

“We told them in the locker room how proud we were of them,” Seibert said. “All of the things that they did accomplish, they can never be taken away. … Obviously, our goal, eventually, is to win a state championship, and we did not accomplish that. But I’m still very, very proud of the girls.”