MY FAVORITE GAMES: Pirates beat Crown Point in overtime on Howard's catch

David P. Funk's No. 1: The overtime created some deadline issues, so I was down on the field ready to get interviews done as quickly as possible. That gave me a great view of the final play. I knew before I talked to Jeremiah Howard that quarterback Aahric Whitehead never even considered throwing the ball to any other player. Armani Glass was probably the better option along the near sideline, if my memory serves me correctly. Nonetheless, a playmaker made a play. Howard pulled it down in a crowd of red jerseys and Merrillville got a thrilling Duneland Athletic Conference road win.

CROWN POINT — It was overtime.

Times No. 2 Merrillville trailed No. 4 Crown Point by three points on Sept 6, 2019. The Pirates led by 18 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Quarterback Aahric Whithead was just sacked leaving a third down with goal to go from the 16-yard line.

Receiver Jeremiah Howard turned to Whitehead in the huddle.

“I told my quarterback to just throw it up. I’ll go get it,” Howard said. “Just throw me the ball.”

Whitehead was pressured and tossed it toward Howard in the back of the end zone. The senior wide receiver pulled it down in a crowd of red jerseys.

Merrillville topped Crown Point 27-24.