MY FAVORITE GAMES: Valpo falls just short of perfect season, first state title since 1975

Despite fumbling for the first time all year, Burbee still finished the game with 20 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. The junior bounced back from his third quarter turnover and scored on a one-yard run at the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter. Junior kicker Liam Shepherd pulled the Vikings within one score by converting a 38-yard field goal with just over three minutes to play.

“I’m going to be honest, I had my head down after that fumble, and I felt bad for the team and what I did,” Burbee said. “But all of my teammates and my family helped pick my head up, and they told me, ‘No matter what, I love you. Finish this, and do it for your seniors.'”

After the game, Burbee went over to thank his family for their support, and his father couldn’t be more proud. Tim Burbee played on Valparaiso's 1985 state-runner up football team and admitted that his son is a much better football player than he was.

Following Tommy Burbee's uncharacteristic fumble, Tim Burbee said he knew his son would make up for it, and his hard fought 1-yard score in the fourth quarter verified that. The junior barely played on varsity last year but proved to be an integral part of the program’s first state final appearance in 18 years.