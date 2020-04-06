MY FAVORITE GAMES: Williams, Bowman knock off No. 3 West Side

“I just don’t want to lose,” said Williams who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. “I want my team to win, and these are my brothers. We’ve been working for this. Everybody has been doubting us. Everybody came into this gym (Friday) to see us lose, and we won.”

Senior guard Jessie Walker was also a catalyst for Bowman, scoring 12 points off of the bench and making his first five shot attempts. He also had two rebounds and two assists and was praised by Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson for his decision making against West Side (7-4).

The 6-foot lefty isn’t super athletic, but he excelled against the Cougars by utilizing his change of pace. On several occasions, Walker left his defenders guessing as he probed around the court and found scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

“I was mainly trying to get revenge,” said Walker, who shot 6 of 7 from the field. “I just had to stay focused and get the team a win. We lost the first one (against West Side on Nov. 29), so I was just trying to get the second one back. … We have a tough team, and we just gotta keep pushing no matter what.”