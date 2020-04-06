MY FAVORITE GAMES: Williams, Bowman knock off No. 3 West Side

James Boyd's No. 10: I absolutely love covering Gary basketball, and this game was a prime example.
Bowman forward Jacques Williams had gone viral with an alley-oop dunk on New Year's Day, and less than two weeks later he provided another vicious jam in this close contest. In my opinion, Williams was the most exciting player I covered this year and certainly a fan favorite around the Region.
GARY — Jacques Williams doesn’t get tired.
Whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter, Bowman’s senior forward displays his relentless motor and freakish athleticism all game long.
Friday night against Times No. 3 West Side, the Eagles needed every bit of their fearless leader’s effort to knock off the Cougars and claim a statement 58-53 victory. Williams tied for the game high with 17 points and added six rebounds, two steals and one highlight-reel dunk.
“Just like the other game (against Milwaukee Hamilton), they blocked my first one, and I dunked on another dude,” Williams said. “They blocked my first one this time, and I dunked on another dude. It’s going to keep happening. I’ll never give up.”
Bowman (9-5) squandered a 14-point lead in the third quarter and trailed 44-41 with just a few minutes left to play. But on a broken play, Williams found himself wide open on the baseline. The senior called for the ball, caught a skip pass and then burst toward the basket and threw down a vicious two-handed tomahawk jam to spark one last run by the Eagles.
“I just don’t want to lose,” said Williams who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. “I want my team to win, and these are my brothers. We’ve been working for this. Everybody has been doubting us. Everybody came into this gym (Friday) to see us lose, and we won.”
Senior guard Jessie Walker was also a catalyst for Bowman, scoring 12 points off of the bench and making his first five shot attempts. He also had two rebounds and two assists and was praised by Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson for his decision making against West Side (7-4).
The 6-foot lefty isn’t super athletic, but he excelled against the Cougars by utilizing his change of pace. On several occasions, Walker left his defenders guessing as he probed around the court and found scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.
“I was mainly trying to get revenge,” said Walker, who shot 6 of 7 from the field. “I just had to stay focused and get the team a win. We lost the first one (against West Side on Nov. 29), so I was just trying to get the second one back. … We have a tough team, and we just gotta keep pushing no matter what.”
Robinson believes his squad still has a lot of room to grow but also said it’s begun to turn a corner. Bowman is on a three-game winning streak, including victories over Andrean on Thursday and West Side on Friday, and several players have provided quality minutes.
Even senior center Raymond Terry, who has struggled to find his footing, stepped up against the Cougars. He scored 11 points to go along with four rebounds and a game-high five blocks.
“Raymond is starting to come into his own, ever since the Lake Station game,” Robinson said. “He’s having fun again and getting his confidence back. He’s finally starting to use his foot-work, head fakes and hook shot. I’m really proud of him.”
