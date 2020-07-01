NAIA to overseas: Bishop Noll grad Akil McClain becomes first player in IU Kokomo history to sign pro contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Akil McClain was 12 points away from becoming Indiana University Kokomo's all-time leading scorer in men's basketball.

Twelve points shy of making history.

All he needed was one more game to move into first place and continue the Cougars' dream season, but he never got that chance. The coronavirus pandemic soiled the end of his senior year and abruptly shut the door on his college career.

However, the 2016 Bishop Noll graduate was still able to leave his mark. On May 31, McClain became the first player in IU Kokomo history to sign a professional contract. He has not been assigned to a specific team but will most likely continue playing in either Italy or Germany.

"I didn't even know that I was the first player," McClain said. "My coach told me, and I was definitely surprised. It was just a blessing for me to be able to do that and to be able to put my school out there, as well."

McClain, who barely played at Trine and transferred to IU Kokomo midway through his freshman year, spent three seasons with the Cougars. During that span, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. McClain also shot 42.0% from behind the arc and became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points (1,488).