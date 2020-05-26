NBA's E'Twaun Moore, NFL's Kawann Short cancel camps amid pandemic; NBA's Glenn Robinson III's camp up in the air

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Region stars E'Twuan Moore, Kawann Short and Glenn Robinson III made sure their hometowns were well taken care of last summer with their annual camps.

All three athletes have made a concerted effort throughout their professional careers to return to the Region and inspire the youth, but this summer will be different.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moore and Short have canceled their yearly camps at EC Central, while Robinson's annual camp at Lake Central is still up in the air.

"E'Twaun will not be hosting the basketball camp this year," Ezell Moore, E'Twaun Moore's older brother and co-director of the E'Twaun Moore Foundation, wrote in a text message to the Times. "Due to the virus, E might have to finish the NBA season."

E'Twaun Moore, a 2007 EC Central graduate who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was preparing for a regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings on March 11 when the NBA suspended its season. The unprecedented decision was made immediately after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 that same night.

According to NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass, the league is considering a possible continuation of the 2019-20 season in Florida.