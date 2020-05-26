NBA's E'Twaun Moore, NFL's Kawann Short cancel camps amid pandemic; NBA's Glenn Robinson III's camp up in the air

Former Region stars E'Twuan Moore, Kawann Short and Glenn Robinson III made sure their hometowns were well taken care of last summer with their annual camps.
All three athletes have made a concerted effort throughout their professional careers to return to the Region and inspire the youth, but this summer will be different.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moore and Short have canceled their yearly camps at EC Central, while Robinson's annual camp at Lake Central is still up in the air.
"E'Twaun will not be hosting the basketball camp this year," Ezell Moore, E'Twaun Moore's older brother and co-director of the E'Twaun Moore Foundation, wrote in a text message to the Times. "Due to the virus, E might have to finish the NBA season."
E'Twaun Moore, a 2007 EC Central graduate who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, was preparing for a regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings on March 11 when the NBA suspended its season. The unprecedented decision was made immediately after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 that same night.
According to NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass, the league is considering a possible continuation of the 2019-20 season in Florida.
"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for NBA campus for games, practices and housing," Bass said in a statement released May 23.
For now, the NFL's timeline has been unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The league went forward with its yearly free agency period in March and conducted the 2020 NFL Draft remotely in April.
However, there is still uncertainty surrounding when training camp and games could actually start. Short, a 2008 EC Central alum and defensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers, is preparing for his eighth NFL season. He will forego his yearly football and STEM camp to focus solely on his professional obligations. The Panthers' regular-season opener is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 13 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"We canceled all the events this year," Short wrote in a text message to the Times.
Unlike E'Twaun Moore and Short, Robinson has not called off his annual basketball camp. The 2012 Lake Central graduate, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, has instead postponed it.
He plans to make a definitive decision once he finds out more regarding the NBA's situation. The 76ers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which means they would most likely make the postseason if the 2019-20 campaign resumed. Robinson has played in four consecutive NBA playoffs.
"We still don't know about an NBA season," Robinson wrote in a text message to the Times. "When I get an update about camp, I'll let you know."
