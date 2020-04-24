Nearly giving up basketball, Merrillville grad Jaylon Holmes takes unlikely path to play for Western Michigan

Honing his craft

Coming out of high school, Holmes originally intended to play prep basketball at The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut. But after communication broke down between him and the coaching staff, his last resort was to take the junior college route.

Lincoln Trail coach Luke Stuckey said he felt lucky to land Holmes as a recruit. He knew Holmes had a lot of upside, and he showed it right away. As a starter in his freshman season, Holmes averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

But there was one glaring issue: He struggled to make perimeter shots and specifically 3-pointers.

“Your freshman year, nobody really knows what you can do, so I was having a great season,” Holmes said. “We played everybody twice, so the first time I was scoring everything. But the second time, they double-teamed me every time I went to the basket because they were like, ‘He can’t shoot. All he wants to do is drive.’”

Holmes shot just 31.8% from behind the arc and made seven 3s all year. In the final game of his freshman campaign, he went scoreless in a 79-77 season-ending loss to Wabash Valley and was embarrassed to hardly contribute in such a close contest.