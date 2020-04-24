Nearly giving up basketball, Merrillville grad Jaylon Holmes takes unlikely path to play for Western Michigan

Everything had finally come together, and then it nearly fell apart for Merrillville product and Western Michigan recruit Jaylon Holmes.
After graduating from Merrillville in 2018, Holmes continued his basketball career at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois. The lanky guard wasn’t a highly-touted prospect following his prep career with the Pirates, but he was making the most of his opportunity in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Holmes got off to a hot start in his sophomore year with the Statesmen, and his stock was rising rapidly. He averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists through the first eight games of the season, but with one move his breakout year was derailed.
“There’s five minutes left in the second half, so the game is about to be over,” said Holmes, who played his final game against Southeastern Illinois on Nov. 26. “I was playing defense, stepped to the left and my teammate tried to help me. But I stepped on his foot, and my left leg gave out and my right leg gave out, and I tore my (right) meniscus.”
The former Pirates guard opted to rehab his right knee instead of undergoing surgery, which lengthened his recovery time from six weeks to just under three months and eventually put an end to his career at Lincoln Trail. Holmes still earned scholarship offers from Detroit and Eastern Illinois, but a small sample size of games made other Division I programs hesitant to give him a chance.
When he fully healed, Holmes planned to work out for several college coaches after the season to make up for the lost time. But the coronavirus pandemic wiped away any chance he had to reel in a few more suitors, and Holmes was left contemplating his future. He had already been through a lot with basketball and didn’t know if he could find the mental fortitude to keep going.
Holmes seriously considered quitting sports altogether to focus on a career in accounting — the same decision he nearly made after his prep career came to an end — until North Florida changed the course of his future.
Once the Ospreys offered Holmes a scholarship, despite being sidelined for the majority of his sophomore season, he landed several other offers from mid-major programs. The former Merrillville standout ultimately chose Western Michigan over Wright State as the next destination in his basketball journey, and he officially signed with the Broncos on April 15.
“For one, it’s close to home, so I like that,” said Holmes, who will be immediately eligible. “And then coach (Clayton) Bates, when I first met him, he was just consistent with my recruitment. We talked every day. It was just the little things. He was open about where he would see me playing once I get there and career-wise how they can help. It just reminded me of my JUCO college and the vibes I got from them.”
Honing his craft
Coming out of high school, Holmes originally intended to play prep basketball at The Woodstock Academy in Connecticut. But after communication broke down between him and the coaching staff, his last resort was to take the junior college route.
Lincoln Trail coach Luke Stuckey said he felt lucky to land Holmes as a recruit. He knew Holmes had a lot of upside, and he showed it right away. As a starter in his freshman season, Holmes averaged 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
But there was one glaring issue: He struggled to make perimeter shots and specifically 3-pointers.
“Your freshman year, nobody really knows what you can do, so I was having a great season,” Holmes said. “We played everybody twice, so the first time I was scoring everything. But the second time, they double-teamed me every time I went to the basket because they were like, ‘He can’t shoot. All he wants to do is drive.’”
Holmes shot just 31.8% from behind the arc and made seven 3s all year. In the final game of his freshman campaign, he went scoreless in a 79-77 season-ending loss to Wabash Valley and was embarrassed to hardly contribute in such a close contest.
In the offseason, Holmes trained with Statesmen assistant coach Jonathan Finkel from August to early November almost every day and didn’t leave the gym until he had made 300 3-pointers during each training session. His dedication resulted in a vastly improved shooting stroke, which was evidenced by eight made 3s on 15 3-point attempts through the first eight games of the 2019-20 season. Although Holmes’ sophomore campaign was cut short due to injury, Stuckey said he showed flashes of just how special he could be.
“He’s an awesome kid, and he’s going to be a really good player,” said Stuckey, who was an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2014. “Honestly, I’ve coached in the NBA before, and he’s got a ways in front of him. But you see a path where he can be a pro player someday. He’s that good.”
Waiting his turn
Holmes said he’s forever indebted to Stuckey and the entire Lincoln Trail coaching staff for believing in him, as well as his coaches back home in the Region. The Gary native attended Bowman from kindergarten to ninth grade and credits a lot of his tenacity to the late Marvin Rea Sr., who coached the Eagles when he was a freshman.
After transferring to Merrillville ahead of his sophomore season, Holmes joined the Pirates when former coach T.J. Lux was at the helm. The program was loaded with talent back then, including future college players Jairus Stevens, D.J. Wilkins, Marcel Cherry, Mileek McMillan, Cameron Wilbon and Jonah Jackson, and it was tough for Holmes to receive consistent minutes early on.
But when his time came to lead Merrillville as a senior, Holmes averaged 18 points per game and guided the Pirates to an 18-8 record and a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title.
Lux said Holmes’ patience, perseverance and steadfastness are what allow him to keep excelling on the hardwood.
“Sometimes it’s not just the traditional path where you just go straight from high school to play D-I,” said Lux, who is Northern Illinois’ second all-time leading scorer. “We’ve had a couple guys do it, but sometimes you go prep, sometimes you go JUCO, sometimes you gotta develop a little. But whatever the case may be, it goes back to possessing those fundamental skills, that work ethic and some of those characteristics and traits. (Holmes’) mom was a big influence in that, and he was really such a great kid to be around and coach.”
Bates, who has been on the Broncos’ coaching staff for eight seasons, is entering his first year as Western Michigan’s head coach. He has already expressed a lot of excitement about Holmes’ skill set and expects him to positively impact the team in a variety of ways.
“Jaylon's greatest strength is his versatility,” Bates said in a press release. “He brings great size at 6 foot 6 to our perimeter attack as he can play multiple positions."
Holmes is eager to bring Bates’ high praise to life, while continuing to make his loved ones proud. There were times when he really wanted to stop playing basketball, but the 20-year-old said he’s grateful to have supporters — spearheaded by his mother, Janora Holmes — that didn’t allow him to succumb to any adversity. Instead, they encouraged him to remain dedicated, and he plans to prove them right by leaving his mark with the Broncos.
“It was starting to become a lot mentally, but the people around me just kept telling me to stay strong and not give up,” said Holmes, who is expected to have three years of eligibility at Western Michigan. “Me personally, I was just ready to go about my life and start applying to schools and go for my career. My mom, coaches and close friends were like, ‘No, if you want to do it, just put your mind to it and do it.’ I thank them for sure, and God of course for opening doors.”
