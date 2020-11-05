North Newton delays start of girls basketball season due to COVID-19

MOROCCO — North Newton will not starts its girls basketball campaign on time.

The Spartans were slated to host Kankakee Valley on Thursday night in both teams' season opener. However, North Newton athletic director Mike Atwood confirmed to The Times on Thursday afternoon that his school has suspended girls basketball activities due to COVID-19.

"Three-fourths of the team is out because of close contact," Atwood said. "None of the players have tested positive (for coronavirus)."

Atwood added that the Spartans will also miss their game at Lowell on Saturday, but the program will try to reschedule its matchups with the Kougars and Red Devils for a later date.

North Newton will now look to begin its season next week, according to Atwood. The Spartans are scheduled to play at Covenant Christian on Nov. 10 and at River Forest on Nov. 14.

"There are six girls left right now, and two of them are out because of injury," Atwood said. "But we're going to attempt to possibly play with those eight next week. That's the goal."

North Newton is the second Region girls basketball program to have the start of its season delayed because of COVID-19.