North Newton suspends winter sports due to COVID-19; EC Central girls basketball on pause

North Newton was slated to continue play Saturday at River Forest, but that game has now been canceled. According to Rowe's letter, the Spartans have also canceled their home game against Kouts on Nov. 17.

Even if in-person classes resume Nov. 30 and athletics are permitted to restart, it remains to be seen when North Newton would actually be able to play again.

Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are not allowed to practice on Sundays.

The Spartans' boys basketball program has also been affected. In accordance with Rowe's letter, the team has canceled its season-opening home game against Covenant Christian on Nov. 24 and its road contest against North Judson on Nov. 28.

The IHSAA's first official day of boys basketball practice was Monday.

EC Central on pause

The EC Central girls basketball team will not able to build on its strong start.