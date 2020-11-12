North Newton suspends winter sports due to COVID-19; EC Central girls basketball on pause

North Newton has suspended winter sports.
The decision was announced Monday by North Newton School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Cathy L. Rowe in a letter to students and their parents. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all schools within the North Newton school system switched from in-person classes to e-learning Wednesday, and all levels of athletics have been put on hold.
Rowe cited a "significant impact of COVID-19 on our school staff" as the main reason for the change.
"All North Newton schools will engage in virtual learning starting Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 24," Rowe wrote. "We will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30 only if county data indicates an improvement in the number of cases, the test positivity and/or impact to our community. ...
"All athletic practices, competitions and all other events are also canceled until we resume in-person instruction."
According to the Spartans' athletics website, their IHSAA winter sports include: boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, and wrestling.
This is the second time North Newton's girls basketball program has been halted. The Spartans delayed the start of their campaign due to COVID-19 contact tracing. After missing their home game against Kankakee Valley on Nov. 5 and their road game against Lowell on Nov. 7, the team finally opened its season Tuesday at Covenant Christian with a 52-29 loss.
North Newton was slated to continue play Saturday at River Forest, but that game has now been canceled. According to Rowe's letter, the Spartans have also canceled their home game against Kouts on Nov. 17.
Even if in-person classes resume Nov. 30 and athletics are permitted to restart, it remains to be seen when North Newton would actually be able to play again.
Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams are not allowed to practice on Sundays.
The Spartans' boys basketball program has also been affected. In accordance with Rowe's letter, the team has canceled its season-opening home game against Covenant Christian on Nov. 24 and its road contest against North Judson on Nov. 28.
The IHSAA's first official day of boys basketball practice was Monday.
EC Central on pause
The EC Central girls basketball team will not able to build on its strong start.
After winning its season opener 51-30 at Gavit on Nov. 6, Cardinals coach Eric Kundich confirmed on Thursday afternoon that his program has been halted due to COVID-19.
"We will be out the next four games," Kundich said.
EC Central was supposed to play at Griffith on Thursday night, at Lowell on Saturday, at Hammond on Nov. 20 and at Calumet on Nov. 21. Kundich said his school will try to reschedule those contests.
Including the Cardinals, there are at least 11 Region girls basketball teams currently on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. The others are: Crown Point, Hebron, Kouts, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso and Westville.
Lake Central previously suspended team gatherings in October but resumed before the start of its campaign.
EC Central will look to continue its season Dec. 1 at Chesterton.
"The goal is for us to practice Thanksgiving week (starting Nov. 23) and then resume the following week," Kundich said.
