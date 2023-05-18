VALPARAISO — Retired U.S. Army Col. Christopher Kennedy gave new military recruits from across Northwest Indiana a glimpse of what to expect, based on his experiences, and advice on how to have a successful career.

Kennedy spoke Wednesday at the annual Our Community Salutes the Recruits banquet sponsored by Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Porter and LaPorte counties.

“When I enlisted 33 years ago, there was none of this,” he said.

America has changed in the 50 years since the Army became an all-volunteer force: “We are having problems recruiting the number of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines we need to fill the force. When you’re a veteran, you’re providing an example for the next generation.”

However, there are fewer veterans now. Only 7% of living Americans served the military in some capacity, he said, and only 0.04% are in the armed forces.

“It’s a huge responsibility,” he told the recruits, but he’s glad he enlisted.

“Whether you serve for three years or 30 years, you’re going to be better off for the experience you get.”

Induction and basic training will be hard, he warned them: “They’re going to poke, prod and measure you and mold you.

“The military is not a spectator sport. You need to get in the ring and compete.”

Kennedy was named outstanding soldier of the cycle during basic training, the first in a long string of awards he received.

“Everything is a competition, whether you’re competing against yourself or competing against our peers,” he said.

Kennedy rose through the ranks, ending his career as director of the Strategic Initiatives Group at the Pentagon.

“You may deploy,” he told the recruits. “It’s not as likely as when I was training” because U.S. troops are no longer in combat roles in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What they can expect is to build long-lasting friendships. “Even if you’re in for a short time, you can build those special relationships with someone as a mentor.

“As my career fades away, yours is just starting. That’s what I joined the Army for, to lead soldiers in war.”

Kennedy advised the recruits to focus on discipline, hard work, faith and perseverance. With those, they will develop the luck they’ll need.

“It does take a true hero to fight for the safety of strangers,” said event organizer John Bowker of the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis and Rotary clubs partnered with the Our Community Salutes organization, which does the same kind of recognition the local service clubs were already doing for military recruits. The national nonprofit helps supply speakers for the local events.

“We’re the only one of these events in 300 miles from here,” he said.

Army Reserves recruit Richard Walker of South Bend was impressed with the event. “It was better than I thought it would be,” he said.

Walker enlisted mostly because he needed a way to pay for college, he said. He chose the Army because his father served in the 101st Airborne.

Dylan Glickauf of Valparaiso enlisted in the Marines “so I can be half the man of the people who serve,” he said.

Lily Churchill of Valparaiso also joined the Marines. “It has a greater degree of physical excellence, and it pushes me to my limits, and it pushes me past them,” she said.

Churchill said she once weighed 216 pounds but was in the process of losing weight when she asked a recruiter for advice. “Keep pushing,” the recruiter told her. “Never give up.”

She appreciated the recognition the banquet provided: “They just assume you’re going to college.”

