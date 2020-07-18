OPEN DIALOGUE: Andrean grad, Goshen College guard Colin Flowers wants justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor

I can't accept that.

At the end of the day, we know police officers have to enforce the law, but that doesn't mean those same laws don't apply to them.

I think that's one of the most infuriating parts about this entire movement. All we want is justice. That's why we keep saying, "Black lives matter." We have to. Otherwise some people will try to dismiss us, and honestly, they're already doing that.

What confuses me the most is that some of the white people I've been around that have treated me with respect and kindness can't even bring themselves to say it — to say "Black lives matter." I know for a fact they're not racist, so I think more than anything it's just complete ignorance when they try to correct me and say, "All lives matter."

Sure, that sounds good. But in reality, how can all lives matter if one race is being left out? Black people are getting killed every day at an alarming rate by those who are supposed to protect us, and some people won't even acknowledge it. That's where the gap is right now. It's with those people who just choose to ignore it.

There's nothing wrong with being a patriot and being proud of the United States. But you also have to be willing to speak up when the place you love so much isn't living up to its ideals.