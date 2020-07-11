OPEN DIALOGUE: As the son of a cop, Calumet's Rick Good fully supports racial injustice protests

I do think that white privilege is real, although I don't know if white and privilege need to be the two words that are put together. But I do feel like there is a cloak that I get to wear that some of my players don't get to wear. And it's not to say that everything has always been easy for me and my family. My dad worked 60-70 hours a week and my mom worked 50-60 hours a week just to make sure we had food on the table, but it would be naive to say that white privilege still hasn't opened some doors for me.

The last few months, all of us have had time to reflect, and I think this might have been the perfect storm. There haven't been the usual amount of distractions in our lives because of COVID-19, so we've all been able to really think and process. I think that's why we're seeing all of this activism and protesting as a result. If people continue to put their energy toward making a positive impact and demanding change, I think this could be one of those inflection points in history that gets talked about for centuries.

I didn't anticipate that these protests would happen, but looking back on it, it makes sense. Everything we're seeing, it's just hundreds of years of frustration finally boiling over. So, what better time than now to try to end the inequality that Black people and people of color have had to deal with for far too long?